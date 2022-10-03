Week 7 recaps: Cedarville upsets Catholic Central

CEDARVILLE — Jumping out to a two-touchdown lead, Cedarville pulled off its biggest win in years by giving Catholic Central its first loss of the season.

The Irish entered the game 6-0 and ranked No. 2 in the Division VII state AP poll, but it was the Indians gaining the 20-7 victory.

Jackson Pyles made big contributions on both sides of the ball. He threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 11 of 17 passing and ran in another score, while also amassing 15 tackles, 10 of which were solo, on defense and forcing a fumble.

Up 7-0 in the second quarter, Cedarville broke the game open early with a 77-yard touchdown throw to Jackson Howdyshell down the left sideline as he got behind the SCC secondary.

The Indians defense held SCC’s Daniel Kamara, the OHC’s leading rusher, without a touchdown on the ground for the first time this season. He did dive to haul in a receiving touchdown just before halftime to make the score 14-7 at halftime.

Eli Walker’s five-yard reception in the third quarter provided the final margin as Cedarville held the Irish scoreless in the second half.

Cedarville improved to 2-0 in the OHC and sets up a first-place showdown at rival Greeneview on Friday.

Xenia 35, Butler 20

Trei’Shaun Sanders and Tremell Wright had sensational statistical games as the Buccaneers survived a scare on the road in MVL play.

Sanders ran for a career-high 265 yards on 29 carries, while Wright caught five passes Xenia made in the game for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

Xenia outgained Butler in total yardage 548-187, a season-high for the Bucs along with 416 yards rushing, but had five turnovers on offense, two of which resulted in defensive touchdowns for the Aviators during the first half.

Ramon Browder had his second 100-yard rushing effort of the season, and Jace Jones used his only carry of the game to score his first touchdown of the season in the fourth quarter.

Xenia, now 7-0 overall this season, clinched a playoff berth and first-round home game in the postseason with the victory.

Bellbrook 42, Madison 0

Elijah Brooks and Tanner Stewart ran wild over the Mohawks in the blowout win.

Brooks had 176 yards rushing on nine attempts and scored on carries of 72 and 61 yards, while Stewart added 140 yards on just three attempts, two of which ended in the endzone on 40 and 84-yard runs.

Bellbrook had 406 yards rushing as a team which was a season best performance.

It was the first shutout by the Golden Eagles since a win during the 2020 season against Chaminade-Julienne.

Greeneview 55, Madison Plains 21

The Rams remained incredibly consistent in the run game during the OHC road win.

Greeneview ran for 322 yards, the fourth time in the last six games the team gained between 320-330 yards on the ground. Six different players had at least 20 yards to contribute to the effort.

Jarrod Mays led the way with 81 yards on 10 carries, while Alex Horney added 70 on his eight attempts. Rylan Hurst ran for 60, Cooper Payton 41, Hawkeye Hickman 28 and Chase Walker 21.

Carter Williams made two catches for 52 yards and both went for touchdowns.

Centerville 37, Beavercreek 6

Beavercreek trailed 14-6 late in the first half after Quentin Youngblood caught his first touchdown pass of the season, but Centerville was able to extend its lead out to 15 points with a TD pass of its own with 10 seconds left in the second quarter.

Centerville’s GWOC leading defense held the Beavers under two yards per play despite Beavercreek’s roughly 19-minute time of possession advantage.

CJ 45, Carroll 7

CJ jumped out to a 28-0 lead and cruised to a win.

Carroll allowed 7.4 yards per carry as CJ ran the ball on 55 of its 60 offensive plays.

State Rankings

Xenia moved into the No. 4 ranking by itself in the updated Division II state AP rankings released on Monday. The Bucs were voted into a three-way tie for the position last week. Xenia lost four voting points and one of its first-place votes this week.

Bellbrook fell two spots to No. 9 in D-III, losing eight voting points in a fluid poll which sees teams ranked 5-10 within 24 points of one another. Greeneview remained in the de facto 14th position for D-V by appearing the in receiving votes section for the third straight week.

DIVISION II

1. Akron Hoban (13) 7-0 195

2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (6) 7-0 167

3. Massillon Washington 6-1 131

4. Xenia (1) 7-0 107

5. Medina Highland 7-0 93

6. Avon 6-1 78

7. Hudson 7-0 77

8. Kings Mills Kings 6-1 75

9. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 6-1 60

10. Uniontown Lake 6-1 36

Others receiving 12 or more points: Westerville South 32. Painesville Riverside 31. Trenton Edgewood 19. Piqua 18. Austintown-Fitch 16. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 14.

DIVISION III

1. Hamilton Badin (15) 7-0 197

2. Chardon (4) 5-1 170

3. Canfield 5-1 119

4. Tipp City Tippecanoe 6-1 101

5. Mount Orab Western Brown 6-1 77

6. Youngstown Ursuline 5-2 71

7. Youngstown Chaney 6-1 67

8. Dresden Tri-Valley (1) 6-1 64

9. Bellbrook (1) 6-1 60

10. Tiffin Columbian 6-1 53

Others receiving 12 or more points: Wapakoneta 33. Aurora 17. Chillicothe 16. Bellefontaine 15. Medina Buckeye 15. Columbus Bishop Watterson 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13.

DIVISION V

1. Coldwater (9) 7-0 180

2. Ironton (6) 7-0 165

3. Canfield S. Range (4) 7-0 143

4. Liberty Center 7-0 135

5. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (1) 7-0 123

6. Sugarcreek Garaway 7-0 81

7. Milton-Union 6-0 64

8. Chillicothe Zane Trace 7-0 52

9. Pemberville Eastwood 7-0 38

10. Springfield Northeastern 7-0 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Germantown Valley View 29. Perry 23. Bloomdale Elmwood 23. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 18. Cincinnati Madeira 18.

Bellbrook, Greeneview, Xenia keep winning streaks alive

