Xenia to name gym after Anderson

XENIA — A resolution was passed by the XCS Board of Education on Monday to name Xenia High School’s gym the Philip E. Anderson Gymnasium.

Anderson was a 1955 graduate of Xenia Central High School and for 37 yards a basketball and baseball coach at Xenia. He was the WOL Basketball Coach of the Year three times and the Ohio Basketball Coach of the Year in 1992.

Anderson died in April 2022.

The name change will go into effect on the date of the first home boy’s basketball game in December.

