Xenia football voted into state top-5

XENIA — The Xenia football team moved up six spots to No. 4 in the Ohio Division II state AP poll released on Monday.

The Buccaneers maintained its one first place vote from last week and received 91 total voting points on the 20 ballots.

Xenia is 4-0 this season and coming off a 28-0 win at home on Friday against Piqua, which was previously ranked No. 6 in the same division.

In Division III, Bellbrook maintained its presence in being voted into the No. 8 spot.

Division II

1. Winton Woods (10) 4-0 152

2. Akron Hoban (5) 4-0 133

3. Medina Highland (1) 4-0 124

4. Xenia (1) 4-0 91

5. Kings 4-0 80

6. Uniontown Lake 4-0 66

7. Toledo Central Catholic (1) 3-1 58

8. Macedonia Nordonia (1) 4-0 55

9. Austintown-Fitch 4-0 53

10. Massillon Washington 3-1 51

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 44. Fremont Ross 43. North Ridgeville (1) 28. Hudson 27. Dover 27. Avon 23. Painesville Riverside 19. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 18.

Division III

1. Badin (12) 4-0 171

2. Canfield (2) 4-0 152

3. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 4-0 124

4. Chardon (3) 3-1 112

5. Granville (1) 4-0 103

6. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 4-0 56

7. Youngstown Chaney 4-0 39

8. Bellbrook 3-1 37

9. Tallmadge 3-1 30

10. Tiffin Columbian 3-1 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: New Richmond 24. Wapakoneta 21.Western Brown 21. Youngstown Ursuline 17. Aurora 14. Alliance 13. Thornville Sheridan 13. Columbus South 12.

Xenia 1st in computer rankings

XENIA — Xenia would be ranked No. 1 in the initial OHSAA Division II, Region 8, computer standings of the season, according to joeeitel.com.

Fairborn stands in 17th in the same region after picking up its first win of the season Friday in a 36-35 victory over Greenville.

Cincinnati Winton Woods, the defending D-II state champions, is ranked second in the region behind Xenia.

Five other Greene County schools would qualify for the playoffs with their place in the initial rankings.

Bellbrook starts at No. 4 in D-III, Region 12, where Carroll also appears in 16th. Beavercreek is also 16th in D-I, Region 2. Greeneview is in D-V, Region 20, where it is No. 7. Cedarville is 11th in D-VII, Region 28.

The top-16 teams in a region qualify for the postseason, with those finishing in the top-4 being granted home field advantage through the first two rounds.

DIVISION I, REGION 2

1. Centerville (4-0) 11.5000; 2. Dublin Jerome (4-0) 10.6250; 3. Clayton Northmont (4-0) 9.6250; 4. Springfield (3-0) 8.6966; 5. Delaware Hayes (3-1) 6.9000; 6. Marysville (3-1) 6.8250; 7. Kettering Fairmont (3-1) 6.3977; 8. Perrysburg (3-1) 6.1000; 9. Olentangy Orange (2-2) 5.7000; 10. Huber Heights Wayne (2-2) 4.5631; 11. Olentangy Berlin (2-2) 4.4250; 12. Dublin Coffman (2-2) 3.7250; t13. Lewis Center Olentangy (2-2) 3.6000; t13. Toledo Whitmer (2-2) 3.6000; 15. Miamisburg (2-2) 3.5250; 16. Beavercreek (2-2) 3.0750; 17. Olentangy Liberty (1-3) 2.8750; 18. Findlay (1-3) 1.8250

DIVISION II, REGION 8

1. Xenia (4-0) 10.5750; 2. Cincinnati Winton Woods (4-0) 7.8750; 3. Kings Mill Kings (4-0) 6.2500; 4. Piqua (3-1) 5.8396; 5. Trenton Edgewood (3-1) 5.8250; 6. Morrow Little Miami (2-2) 4.4750; 7. Lima Senior (3-1) 4.1250; 8. Troy (2-2) 3.8611; 9. Cincinnati Anderson (2-2) 3.7250; 10. Cincinnati Northwest (2-2) 3.6750; 11. Riverside Stebbins (3-1) 3.6667; 12. Sidney (2-2) 3.3500; 13. Hamilton Ross (2-2) 3.1250; 14. Harrison (1-3) 2.5750; 15. Cincinnati La Salle (2-2) 2.1667; 16. Cincinnati Withrow (1-3) 1.6250; 17. Fairborn (1-3) 1.3750; t18. Dayton Belmont (1-2) 1.1667; t18. Cincinnati AIken (1-3) 1.1667; t20. Loveland (0-4) 0.000; t20. Oxford Talawanda (0-4) 0.0000; t20. Cincinnati Turpin (0-4) 0.0000

DIVISION III, REGION 12

1. Hamilton Badin (4-0) 9.5750; 2. Tipp City Tippecanoe (4-0) 9.0250; 3. New Richmond (4-0) 8.3750; 4. Bellbrook (3-1) 7.7000; 5. Mount Orab Western Brown (3-1) 7.5750; 6. Wapakoneta (3-1) 6.7750; 7. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (3-1) 6.7461; 8. Elida (4-0) 5.6500; 9. Cincinnati Woodward (3-1) 4.9356; 10. Cincinnati Mount Healthy (3-1) 4.5000; 11. New Carlisle Tecumseh (2-2) 4.4750; 12. Cincinnati Hughes (2-1) 4.3636; 13. Monroe (2-2) 4.0500; 14. Hillsboro (2-2) 3.8250; 15. Celina (2-2) 3.6250; 16. Dayton Carroll (2-2) 2.6250; 17. Trotwood-Madison (1-3) 2.3611; 18. Goshen (1-3) 2.2250; 19. Vandalia Butler (1-3) 2.0500; 20. Wilmington (1-3) 2.0000; 21. Franklin (1-3) 1.9750; 22. Dayton Oakwood (1-3) 1.5750; 23. Dayton Meadowdale (1-3) 1.4750; 24. Lima Shawnee (1-3) 1.2500; t25. Greenville (0-4) 0.0000; t25. Dayton Thurgood Marshall (0-4) 0.0000; t25. West Carrollton (0-4) 0.0000

DIVISION V, REGION 20

1. Chillicothe Zane Trace (4-0) 8.4250; 2. West Milton Milton-Union (4-0) 8.1250; 3. Cincinnati Madeira (4-0) 7.4250; 4. Germantown Valley View (3-1) 7.0750; 5. Brookville (4-0) 6.9000; 6. Springfield Northeastern (4-0) 6.5000; 7. Jamestown Greenview (3-1) 5.8500; 8. Waynesville (3-1) 4.8000; 9. Camden Preble Shawnee (3-1) 4.6250; 10. Cincinnati Purcell Marian (3-1) 3.9750; 11. Cincinnati Summit Country Day (2-2) 3.6556; 12. Clermont Northeastern (2-2) 3.5000; 13. Blanchester (2-2) 3.1750; 14. Cincinnati Gamble Montessori (2-2) 2.7071; 15. Carlisle (2-2) 2.5250; t16. Cincinnati North College Hill (1-1) 1.7500; t16. Cincinnati Clark Montessori (2-2) 1.7500; 18. Sabina East Clinton (1-3) 1.7071; 19. Greenon (1-3) 1.5750; 20. Cincinnati Mariemont (1-3) 1.4750; 21. Norwood (1-3) 1.3750; 22. Middletown Madison (1-3) 1.2750; 23. Springfield Northwestern (1-3) 1.1250; 24. Williamsport Westfall (1-3) 1.0000; 25. Cincinnati Finneytown (1-3) 0.8750; 26. Casstown Miami East (0-4) 0.0000

DIVISION VII, REGION 28

1. Mechanicsburg (4-0) 6.6750; 2. New Bremen (4-0) 6.4250; 3. Ansonia (4-0) 6.1000; 4. Springfield Catholic Central (4-0) 5.8000; 5. South Charleston Southeastern (3-1) 5.0000; 6. St. Bernard-Elmwood Place (3-1) 4.1000; 7. Minster (2-2) 3.5750; 8. Fort Loramie (2-2) 3.2755; 9. De Graff Riverside (2-2) 2.3750; 10. Fort Recovery (1-3) 2.2500; 11. Cincinati Miami Valley Christian Academy (2-2) 2.0000; 12. Cedarville (1-2) 1.9444; 13. Cincinnati College Prep (1-3) 1.7500; t14. St. Henry (1-3) 1.3500; t14. Troy Christian (1-3) 1.3500; t16. Mississinawa Valley (1-3) 1.0000; t16. Lewisburg Tri-County North (1-3) 1.0000; 18. Sidney Lehman Catholic (1-3) .8750; t19. Cincinnati Hillcrest Academy (0-3) 0.0000; t19. Lockland (0-3) 0.0000; t19. Hamilton New Miami (0-3) 0.0000; t19. Cincinnati Riverview East Academy (0-3) 0.0000

Two MBC schools in soccer top-15

Yellow Springs and Legacy Christian both appear in this week’s boys OSSCA Division III state soccer poll.

Both teams are unbeaten this season. Yellow Springs is 4-0-0 and are ranked No. 3, while LCA is 6-0-0- and debuts at No. 11.

The two teams play one another on Thursday.

Carroll appears in the receiving votes section of the D-II rankings.

BOYS DIVISION III

1. Western Reserve Academy (Hudson) 3-0-2 146

2. Ottawa Hills 4-1-1 139

3. Yellow Springs 4-0-0 124

4. Worthington Christian School 4-2-1 122

5. Cardinal Mooney (Youngstown) 3-2-0 107

6. Madeira (Cincinnati) 2-2-3 105

7. Beachwood 5-1-1 84

8. Grandview Heights (Columbus) 3-3-0 75

9. Georgetown 6-0-0 65

10. Ottoville 6-0-0 52

11. Legacy Christian Academy (Xenia) 6-0-0 39

12. Norwayne (Creston) 5-1-0 32

13. Mariemont (Cincinnati) 1-2-1 25

14. United (Hanoverton) 5-1-2 24

15. Miami East (Casstown) 4-1-1 23

Receiving Votes: Bishop Rosecrans (Zanesville), Wheelersburg, Mansfield Christian School, Wickliffe, Tree Of Life School (Columbus), Badger (Kinsman)

Bucs are No. 1 in first computer rankings

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

