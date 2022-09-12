Week 4 recaps: Fairborn gets first win of season

FAIRBORN — JT Smith was responsible for four touchdowns, as well as the winning two-point conversion with 39 seconds remaining, as Fairborn picked up its first win of the season in a 36-35 victory at home against Greenville.

Smith threw for 131 yards on 15-of-21 passing with a touchdown and interception, but also ran for 141 yards on 21 carries and three other scores.

Fairborn held a lead or had the ball with the score tied for most of the game. Up 28-21 to start the fourth quarter, Greenville scored on an eight-yard run by Brock Short, but went for two and failed. The Green Wave took its first lead of the game when Short scored his fifth touchdown of the game with 3:44 remaining, and caught a two-point conversion attempt.

Smith led the Skyhawks as the clock winded down and ran into the endzone from seven yards out to set up his winning two-point run.

Jay Kidd had 12 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown run, while Elija Ward caught Smith’s only touchdown pass. Ward and Michael Wardle both had 42 receiving yards.

Short ran for 187 yards on 22 carries and caught three passes for 68 yards for Greenville.

Greeneview 52, Fairbanks 20

The Rams had a season high 8.6 yards per rush attempt as it bounced back from last week’s loss to get a cross divisional win road home.

Cole DeHaven had 132 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Rylan Hurst, Chase Walker, Cooper Payton and Alex Horney all had more than 30 yards rushing.

Horney also threw his first touchdown pass on offense and had three pass breakups on defense.

Sean Leonard went a perfect 7-for-7 on extra points and connected on a 48-yard field goal, which was a school record length.

Bellbrook 24, Eaton 14

Bellbrook’s defense was up to the task again in helping their team win its SWBL opener.

Eaton quarterback Brock Ebright was held to a season low 146 yards passing by the Golden Eagles as they built a 17-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Elijah Brooks had a 75-yard touchdown run to start the scoring in the first. Riley Ferrin made a field goal from 41 yards to give Bellbrook a 10-0 lead at halftime.

Luke Benetis found Carson Labensky for a touchdown pass in the third, and he ran in another from a yard out in the fourth quarter for his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Brooks had his third straight 100-yard rushing game, amassing 165 on 22 carries.

Springboro 49, Beavercreek 10

Big plays helped Springboro build an early lead and eventually pull away from Beavercreek in both team’s first game in GWOC play.

Shaun Morse gave the Beavers an early 3-0 lead on a 24-yard field goal, but touchdowns of 48 and 67 yards by the Panthers put them ahead by the start of the second quarter.

Nick Oxner scored his first touchdown of the season in the third quarter. Spencer Johnson completed a season high 17 passes on 22 attempts for 130 yards.

Springboro’s run defense was stout, holding Beavercreek to 30 yards on 27 attempts. Its offense only faced one down third situation in the game.

West Jefferson 55, Cedarville 26

The Indians’ defense struggled to keep West Jefferson off the scoreboard in dropping to 0-2 in OHC play.

Jackson Pyles had 224 passing yards with a touchdown, but also threw two interceptions. Pyles also ran in two scores, along with one by Colt Coffey who had 59 yards rushing. Jackson Howdyshell caught six passes for 105 yards with a touchdown to lead a core of seven Cedarville players with a reception.

Arman Walker made 10 tackles and had an interception to lead the defense. Howdyshell also got an interception.

Other scores: Northwest 40, Carroll 7

Bellbrook, Greeneview pick up league victories

