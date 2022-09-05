Week 3 recaps: Beavercreek runs over Ponitz CTC

Also appearing in the D-II poll at No. 6 is Piqua, which visits Xenia on Friday.

In D-III, Bellbrook are ranked ninth and received 29 points. The Golden Eagles are the only team with a loss to appear in the top-10 in its division, having lost to Tippecanoe in its season opener which appears in the poll at No. 5 in D-III.

Xenia received 44 voting points, along with one first place vote of the 17 ballots cast, to appear as the 10th-ranked team in the state in Division II. The Bucs are 3-0 this season and have averaged a 38-point margin of victory in the wins.

Two Greene County schools appeared in the top-10 of their respective divisions in the initial AP state football poll of the season released on Monday.

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek jumped out quickly to the lead and stayed in control to defeat Ponitz CTC at home on Friday.

CJ Crawford ran in the initial score of the game from two yards out and set up the start of a potent Beavers’ run game which went for 360 yards on 35 carries.

Quentin Youngblood had his second career 100-yard rushing performance, gaining 138 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns. Spencer Johnson threw for two scores and also ran for 118 yards and two touchdowns on 7 carries.

Beavercreek led 28-17 late in the second quarter before putting together 28 unanswered points over the next 20 minutes of game action, capped by a 49-yard field goal by Shaun Morse.

Triad 38, Cedarville 14

The Indians had been getting off to fast starts, but ended up with a frustrating one in suffering its first loss of the season.

Cedarville had outscored opponents 40-0 in the first quarter this season, but found itself in a 20-0 hole heading to the second half after going on the road for the first time this year.

Jackson Pyles was 17-for-28 passing with 155 yards but had three interceptions. He ran in both of the Indians’ touchdowns.

Jackson Howdyshell caught five balls for 84 yards.

Northeastern 21, Greeneview 20 (OT)

A failed all or nothing two-point conversion by the Rams ended a closely contested game to open OHC play.

The game entered overtime tied at 14, with Northeastern scoring first in the extra period. Greeneview answered with an eight-yard run by Cole DeHaven and chose to go for the win. A pass by DeHaven to Ashtan Hendricks couldn’t be grabbed at the goalline to give Northeastern the victory.

Greeneview had a season-low 205 total yards of offense and two turnovers. Cooper Payton made a season-high 14 tackles on defense.

Cade Houseman nearly single-handedly drove the Jets to the win on his own volition. The senior had a remarkable game, completing 38 of 48 passes for 385 yards and one touchdown with four interceptions, but also carried the ball 15 times of 84 yards and two touchdowns, while also making 18 tackles on defense.

Bellbrook 14, Tecumseh 7

The defensive play by the Golden Eagles’ remained stellar in pulling out a win in the team’s initial home game of the season.

Bellbrook held Tecumseh’s leading rusher under 100 yards in a game for the first time this season and shut out the Indians in the second half.

Tecumseh led 7-0 in the second quarter before Bellbrook tied it before halftime and grabbed the lead in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Eagles only had 178 offensive yards and seven first downs in the win.

Carroll 39, Thurgood Marshall 6

Carroll got a bounceback win playing at home for the first time. Tayshawn Brown ran for 107 yards on 13 carries and scored three touchdowns.

The Patriots’ defense played a solid game, allowing only 161 total yards with six players getting at least four tackles and creating a safety late in the third quarter.

OHC teams take first losses of season

XENIA, BELLBROOK RANKED IN STATE POLL Two Greene County schools appeared in the top-10 of their respective divisions in the initial AP state football poll of the season released on Monday. Xenia received 44 voting points, along with one first place vote of the 17 ballots cast, to appear as the 10th-ranked team in the state in Division II. The Bucs are 3-0 this season and have averaged a 38-point margin of victory in the wins. In D-III, Bellbrook are ranked ninth and received 29 points. The Golden Eagles are the only team with a loss to appear in the top-10 in its division, having lost to Tippecanoe in its season opener which appears in the poll at No. 5 in D-III. Also appearing in the D-II poll at No. 6 is Piqua, which visits Xenia on Friday. DIVISION II 1. Cincinnati Winton Woods (7) 3-0 121 2. Akron Hoban (4) 3-0 94 3. Medina Highland (2) 3-0 64 4. Massillon Washington 2-1 56 5. Kings Mills Kings 3-0 55 6. Piqua 3-0 52 7. Toledo Central Catholic (2) 2-1 51 8. Uniontown Lake 3-0 47 9. Hudson 3-0 45 10. Xenia (1) 3-0 44 Others receiving 12 or more points: Sunbury Big Walnut 40. North Ridgeville (1) 40. Austintown-Fitch 40. Macedonia Nordonia 37. Fremont Ross 34. Dover 25. Avon 24. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 16. DIVISION III 1. Chardon (12) 3-0 148 2. Hamilton Badin (1) 3-0 129 3. Canfield (2) 3-0 108 4. Mount Orab Western Brown (1) 3-0 101 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe (1) 3-0 90 6. Granville 3-0 68 7. Tallmadge 3-0 60 8. Medina Buckeye 3-0 44 9. Bellbrook 2-1 29 10. Youngstown Ursuline 3-0 24 Others receiving 12 or more points: Circleville 23. Columbus Bishop Watterson 20. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy 14. Mansfield 12. Wapakoneta 12.

