Week 2 preview: Xenia getting early MVL battle

XENIA — Miami Valley League play gets underway between two of the highest scoring teams from their season openers when Xenia travels to Troy on Friday night.

Both sides are coming off of 6-5 seasons and above .500 league records with first round playoff exits, but didn’t get to play one another when Troy had to call for a cancellation.

The Bucs won the Backyard Battle against Beavercreek and dominated play in the first half to announce itself as a firm contender and possibly the favorite for the MVL Valley crown.

Right from the first play of the game on Trei’Shaun Sanders’ 84-yard touchdown run, Xenia didn’t find itself in doubt of a loss, but didn’t have a second half to fondly remember. It may need a better one in the visit to Troy.

The Trojans were on the other side of an early score, but climbed out of their hole to score 56 points in its home win against Dunbar. The team’s defense completed three shutouts last season and has some fresh faces this year. They’re led by Aidan Coleman and Logan Ullery, who had a pick-six in last week’s game while leading the team in total tackles.

Troy ran for 330 yards on 40 carries with the trio of Jahari Ward, Nick Kawecki and Colin Stoltz doing most of the work.

Xenia is looking to get off to a 2-0 start in consecutive years for the first time since the 2004 and 2005 seasons..

Waynesville at Greeneview

A good opportunity presents itself to Greeneview to gain extra computer ranking points and gain a measure of revenge for last season’s loss to the Spartans.

Waynesville got down early, but its defense firmed up to produce an upset of the defending Division IV state champions in week one. It was a good thing it did as the team’s offense only gained 97 total yards, which plays into the Rams’ strength.

Greeneview spread out the wealth in its opening game and shut out Madison until the final minutes as its younger players came in.

Expect points to be at a premium in this one.

East Clinton at Cedarville

There was a bit of optimism in the preseason for how the Indians season could play out and so far, so good.

A strong showing in week one for Cedarville saw Jackson Pyles throw for the Indian’s first passing game of at least 200-yards in three years.

East Clinton steadily used its run game to pull away to an opening win. Three players shared the load between Glenn Peacock, Dameon Williams and Isaiah Conger.

Butler at Fairborn

JT Smith had a good showing for the Skyhawks at quarterback last week despite Fairborn playing from behind all game.

He will get a chance to follow up his performance against a Butler defense allowing chunk plays in week one. Butler fell behind 42-0 by halftime at Northmont as the Avaitors defense allowed four touchdowns of more than 50 yards.

Luke Seibert has returned at quarterback after throwing for more than 1,200 yards last season. His top targets in week one were Tayven Crump and Austin Flohre.

These two teams had their game canceled last season.

Bellbrook at Miamisburg

Bellbrook’s defense will get a different test in week two after it keeping the Golden Eagles in its first game down to the final minutes.

Miamisburg amassed 520 yards of offense in week one while putting 62 points on the board. Four rushes for touchdowns of at least 35 yards helped the Vikings go for a 12.7 rushing average. Christian Davis had two of those runs, while Preston Barr and Conner Smith created the other two.

Bellbrook still has a capable running attack of its own, but Luke Benetis had new career highs in passing completions and attempts against the Red Devils to help create versatility for the offense.

Beavercreek at Franklin

Kinks are still being worked out by the Beavers with an upgraded attack, but a better second half shows there’s no reason to panic after one performance.

CJ Crawford had 21 tackles for the defense and should get as many opportunities on the road this week.

Franklin has a new cast at nearly every skill position spot. Hunter Pricket and Connor Monk shared the load of the carries.

Carroll at Tecumseh

A comeback win certainly boosts what could have been a sour mood heading into week two for the Patriots.

Ryan Chapman managed the two fourth quarter touchdown drives, but may need to have a more complete game against Tecumseh’s defense that struggled against the pass last week.

The Arrow’s offense used its experience to run the ball 48 times in its opening win and still had a 8.8 rushing average to go with seven touchdowns. Lucas Berner ran for 220 yards.

Weekly rankings

1. Xenia

2. Greeneview

3. Bellbrook

4. Carroll

5. Fairborn

6. Cedarville

7. Beavercreek

The Xenia Buccaneers head back out on the road for the second straight week as the team begins Miami Valley League play with a contest at Troy. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_CMYKDSC_0024_edited-1.jpg The Xenia Buccaneers head back out on the road for the second straight week as the team begins Miami Valley League play with a contest at Troy. Steven Wright | Greene County News

Greeneview hosting big non-conference game

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.