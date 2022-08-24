Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare

XENIA — Kil-Kare Raceway will again attempt to host the Gathering of the Geezers on Sunday.

The annual event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 but had to be postponed due to weather.

Multiple drag race classes are scheduled as part of the festivities for what are classified as old time drags, being older than 1988. Eliminator classes include manual transmission, sportsman, golden oldies, and modified. Cash prizes will be awarded for winners, runners up and semifinalists.

A swap meet and car show will also be held, with vehicles of any year able to take part.

Gates are scheduled to open at 8 a.m. with runs starting at 10. Racing begins at 2:30 p.m. There will also be a car show getting underway at 2 p.m. with an awards ceremony to start at 3.

Tickets are $15 for spectators. All children aged 12 or younger get in free. Car show entries are $20 and it is $25 for the drag races and swap meet.

For more information, contact Ed Crowder at 937-409-3087 or visit the raceway website at www.kilkare.com.

