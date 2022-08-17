Beavercreek putting 2021 in the past

BEAVERCREEK — One thing is already noticeable on the faces of Beavercreek players under new head coach Marcus Colvin.

Smiles.

The Beavers didn’t have a lot to be happy about on the field in 2021, but it has been a consistent reminder by Colvin and his staff to the players in practice that football is a tough sport and having an appreciation of playing with friends is not something to take for granted.

“We ask a lot of these kids and the one thing I always tell them and our coaches is we can’t forget to have fun,” Colvin said. “We can’t forget to have energy, we can’t forget to build that camaraderie.”

It appears to be working as prior to the team’s final scrimmage at Fairborn, there was a lot of excitement gleaming from player faces to take the field.

Whether it leads to wins remains to be seen, but the level of optimism surrounding Beavercreek won’t be an issue as it heads into its schedule. Beavercreek hasn’t had a winning season since 2017, but Colvin said being a “winner” has more to do with trusting and believing in ones-self more from the outset.

“Our emphasis has been they can be winners if they choose to be,” he said. “If they work hard, if they listen to their coach and if they want to be coachable.”

A young team and improved offense should create some fun for fans in the stands as well. Beavercreek employed heavier usage of the passing game from the spread in its scrimmages with some success. But like most things early in a year, the offense is needing to hone the timing more.

Beavercreek football has been hurting for a few years, but it’s not having an effect on the team as it finishes preparation for the 2022 season. A buildup of character has been the first step to building a team and getting the right mindset to bring some smiles to faces.

And certainly picking up wins would lead to having more fun as well.

“There’s a lot of people that are doubting me and us in the Beavercreek football program,” Colvin said. “It’s important for us to get out here and just try to take a step in terms of how we play physically, with energy with effort or focus. I feel we do all of those things at times, just not consistently.”

Beavercreek Beavers

Coach: Marcus Colvin

2021 Record: 0-10; Points Per Game: 6.8 (Off.) 40.0 (Def.)

What to expect: Beavercreek’s offense only made it to the end zone six times last season, however all but one of those scorers are coming back from a young team. Three of the top four tacklers on defense graduated.

Key Players: Quentin Youngblood, Jr., RB (2021 stats: 121 attempts, 386 yards, 2 TD; 14 receptions, 116 yards); Spencer Johnson, Sr., QB (56-110 passing, 474 yards, 7 INT; 73 car., 99 yds, TD); Nick Oxner, Jr., RB (46 car., 73 yds; 12 rec., 90 yds); CJ Crawford, Sr., S (33 tackles, 21 solo; INT, FF); JR Costello, Sr., OL/DL (11 rec, 79yds; 1 tkl); Reid Frick, Sr., OL/DL

Schedule

Aug. 19 — XENIA — 7 p.m.

Aug, 26 — at Franklin — 7 p.m.

Sept. 2 — PONITZ CTC — 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 — at Springboro — 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 — SPRINGFIELD — 7 p.m.

Sept. 23 — at Wayne — 7 p.m.

Sept. 30 — CENTERVILLE — 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 — at Miamisburg — 7 p.m.

Oct. 14 — NORTHMONT — 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 — at Fairmont — 7 p.m.

By Steven Wright

