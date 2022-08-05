Slone horses have big night at fair

XENIA — Harness racing at the Greene County Fair on Thursday turned into a happy night for Chad Slone of Jamestown.

The owner of several local horses won two races and finished second in another during the nine-race program.

Lady Ruth won the third race in the evening when Ken Holliday drove her to the front of the pack on the final lap.

“My job was pretty easy, Holliday said. “Trainer did all the hard work. I just had to put her in the right place at the right time and fortunately things worked out that I was able to do that, so yeah they deserve all the work.”

Rain began to fall with lightning accompanying it at the end of race No. 5 and halted the activities for sometime.

Party Boy Hill found his way to a second place finish in race No. 8 before I Choose You finished the night strong with another race win to have every horse Slone entered finish at least in the top-two of its race.

Gate on East end of track repaired

A gate on the east end of the track which was previously not operational was fixed prior to the beginning of Thursday night’s program.

The previously open gate had been used on Wednesday by a horse which broke free from its rider and exited the track during a race, which nearly injured nearby spectators before it was corralled.

Thursday Harness Racing Results

(Win-Place-Show)

Race 1

1st – Harmony of Notes (5) – $8.00, $2.60, $2.60

2nd – Camie’s Babygirl (8) – $2.80, $2.60

3rd – Teacher’s Rock (1) – $9.00

$2 Exacta (5-8) – $12.40; $2 Trifecta (5-8-1) – $41.00

Race 2

1st – Grateful (4) – $33.40, $52.00, $28.40

2nd – Count the Coin (8) – $16.20, $4.40

3rd – Mr. Steele (6) – $5.20

$2 Quinella (4/8) – $9.20

Race 3

1st – Lady Ruth (5) – $7.60, $3.00, $2.60

2nd – Foxtrot Patricia (3) – $2.80, $2.60

3rd – Hannah’s The One (2) – $5.00

$2 Exacta (5-3) – $9.00; $2 Quinella (5/3) – $4.60; $2 Trifecta (5-3-2) – $19.00

Race 4

1st – Imagine It (4) – $2.80, $2.40

2nd – Q Cobra Jet (1) – $2.89

$2 Exacta (4-1) – $4.80; $2 Trifecta (4-1-2) – $47.20

Race 5

1st – Baker Time (7) – $4.00, $2.10, $2.60

2nd – Mikel Lou (3) – $2.10, $2.40

3rd – Hill Do It (1) – $8.80

$2 Exacta (7-3) – $7.40; $2 Quinella (7/3) – $3.20; $2 Trifecta (7-3-1) – $15.80; Daily Double (4-7) – $3.80

Race 6

1st – Crown Creation (4) – $3.00, $2.80, $2.40

2nd – Glow Face (5) – $3.00, $2.20

3rd – Aria Hall (1) – $2.40

$2 Exacta (4-5) – $6.00; $2 Quinella (4/5) – $3.20; $2 Trifecta (4-5-1) – $31.00

Race 7

1st – Medoland Bosa (2) – $10.20, $3.40, $2.10

2nd – Battle Strong (4) – $13.20, $2.10

3rd – Robin’s Bug Boy (1) – $2.10

$2 Exacta (2-4) – $10.80; $2 Quinella (2/4) – $18.60; $2 Trifecta (2-4-1) – $75.80

Race 8

1st – Jet Cruiser (6) – $27.40, no place/show

2nd – Party Boy Hill (3) – $5.40, $4.20

3rd – Crosswind Sammie (5) – $11.40

$2 Exacta (All-3) – $6.00; $2 Quinella (3-All) – $2.40; $2 Trifecta (6-3-5) – refund

Race 9

1st – I Choose You (1) – $12.60, $3.40, $2.10

2nd – Winwood Mac (5) – $14.60, no show

3rd – Hell on Wheels (3) – $2.10

$2 Exacta (1-5) – $33.20; $2 Quinella (1/5) – $21.60; $2 Trifecta (1-5-3) – $40.00

I Choose You finished a big night for Chad Slone horses by finishing first in the final race of the evening. Lady Ruth began a strong night for Chad Slone horses by winning the third race of Thursday's harness racing program at the Greene County Fair. Slone had two winners and a second place finish in the nine races held.

