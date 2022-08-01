Wrecking the competition

See more photos from the event on our website.

XENIA — Cassity Adams-Wilson finished third in the ring, but first and fan affection at Monday night’s Smash It Demolition Derby.

The Xenia native took part in one of the two Street Stock Mini heats during the competition at the grandstands of the Greene County Fair.

“Every summer, every day we spend a yard fixing these things and kind of go back out here and around the other surrounding counties and we do this,” Adams Wilson said.

Monday was only the second time she has competed in a demo derby. She said the first time was just a year ago, and admitted that she had to stop after she was hit twice due to being scared.

She took a big bump in the early action on Monday that briefly took her vehicle off two of its wheels, but she motored on as other cars stopped moving to the cheers of the crowd who seemed to firmly be rooting for her.

In an event all about destruction, Adams-Wilson had the prettiest looking vehicle in the ring. The car that she put together with her husband in just a weeks time for the competition was painted yellow with flower designs running down the sides of the vehicle. It was done for a cause she is fond of regarding hearing loss awareness, which affects her nephew.

“His name is Gunnar Lawson, he’s six years old,” she said “He was born with hearing issues as well as so many other factors. But yeah, this was for him. We just wanted it for him. Raise awareness, donate, find our Facebook page.”

Now after a third place finish and overjoyed by the reaction of those in attendance watching to her driving, there was only one take away that she had from her performance.

Motivation.

“My husband has ran probably 50 of these, and I beat him,” Adams Wilson said. “Before I went here, I felt like I was gonna throw up. I was so scared. So I definitely feel motivated to do it again.”

Cassity Adams-Wilson gets out of her vehicle at the conclusion of the Street Stock Mini heat at the Smash It Demoltion Derby on Monday at the Greene County Fair. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0102_edited-1.jpg Cassity Adams-Wilson gets out of her vehicle at the conclusion of the Street Stock Mini heat at the Smash It Demoltion Derby on Monday at the Greene County Fair. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Adams-Wilson in the yellow vehicle painted it and had a sign on display for Hearing Loss Awareness. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0083_edited-1.jpg Adams-Wilson in the yellow vehicle painted it and had a sign on display for Hearing Loss Awareness. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News In the Street Stock Full heat, some drivers got more than they bargained for, but everyone was OK, including Anthony Kunzelman of Xenia after he flipped upside down. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0159_edited-1.jpg In the Street Stock Full heat, some drivers got more than they bargained for, but everyone was OK, including Anthony Kunzelman of Xenia after he flipped upside down. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Fans in attendance were revved up and excited to watch the action. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0168_edited-1.jpg Fans in attendance were revved up and excited to watch the action. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Brandon Pinkerton did as much of a burnout as his vehicle would allow after his win in the Pro Stock Mini heat. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0132_edited-1.jpg Brandon Pinkerton did as much of a burnout as his vehicle would allow after his win in the Pro Stock Mini heat. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Todd Gorman had his car hanging on with however wheels it would allow to remain drivable before it stalled out. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0131_edited-1.jpg Todd Gorman had his car hanging on with however wheels it would allow to remain drivable before it stalled out. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News A contestant hangs out in his car after being eliminated and watches the destruction going on around him. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0112_edited-1.jpg A contestant hangs out in his car after being eliminated and watches the destruction going on around him. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Sometimes you don’t make it to the end, but it doesn’t mean you weren’t having fun running into other cars. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0063_edited-1.jpg Sometimes you don’t make it to the end, but it doesn’t mean you weren’t having fun running into other cars. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News This is one pileup where you don’t want to find yourself in the middle. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0055_edited-1.jpg This is one pileup where you don’t want to find yourself in the middle. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Some kids got in on the action prior to the start of the event as they bounced off one another in their battery powered toy vehicles. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/08/web1_DSC_0043_edited-1.jpg Some kids got in on the action prior to the start of the event as they bounced off one another in their battery powered toy vehicles. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

