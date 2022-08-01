Wrecking the competition

XENIA — Cassity Adams-Wilson finished third in the ring, but first and fan affection at Monday night’s Smash It Demolition Derby.
The Xenia native took part in one of the two Street Stock Mini heats during the competition at the grandstands of the Greene County Fair.
“Every summer, every day we spend a yard fixing these things and kind of go back out here and around the other surrounding counties and we do this,” Adams Wilson said.
Monday was only the second time she has competed in a demo derby. She said the first time was just a year ago, and admitted that she had to stop after she was hit twice due to being scared.
She took a big bump in the early action on Monday that briefly took her vehicle off two of its wheels, but she motored on as other cars stopped moving to the cheers of the crowd who seemed to firmly be rooting for her.
In an event all about destruction, Adams-Wilson had the prettiest looking vehicle in the ring. The car that she put together with her husband in just a weeks time for the competition was painted yellow with flower designs running down the sides of the vehicle. It was done for a cause she is fond of regarding hearing loss awareness, which affects her nephew.
“His name is Gunnar Lawson, he’s six years old,” she said “He was born with hearing issues as well as so many other factors. But yeah, this was for him. We just wanted it for him. Raise awareness, donate, find our Facebook page.”
Now after a third place finish and overjoyed by the reaction of those in attendance watching to her driving, there was only one take away that she had from her performance.
Motivation.
“My husband has ran probably 50 of these, and I beat him,” Adams Wilson said. “Before I went here, I felt like I was gonna throw up. I was so scared. So I definitely feel motivated to do it again.”
