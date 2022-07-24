Photo courtesy Cedarville University

The Cedarville women’s volleyball program received the USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award for the fourth consecutive year. The United States Marine Corp and the American Volleyball Coaches Association annually recognizes teams that maintain a year-long GPA of at least 3.30. More than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball programs were honored including 147 NCAA Division II women’s teams. Cedarville has picked up the award in nine of the eleven seasons it has competed in the NCAA. Members of the 2021 Cedarville University volleyball team are (first row, left to right) Sami Gibbs, Talia Felton, Emily Ward, Maddie Lloyd, Mallory Delamarter, Payton Krahn, and Abby Kuyper. (Back row, left to right) head coach Greg Smith, Haley Goff, Paige Hale, Kailee McLaughlin, Lauren Willow, Liene Miller, Riley Hensley, Emily Jastrzemski, Hannah Willow, and Assistant Coach Grace Wilson. (Not pictured are Sara Beste, Bria Kahnert).