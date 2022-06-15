Kopp set to return as Xenia Athletic Director

XENIA — Nathan Kopp is set to be re-hired as Athletic Director for Xenia Community Schools.

The XCS Board of Education must approve of the hire at its next meeting, which is on June 27, before it becomes official.

“We are pleased to welcome Nathan back to the district,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, Superintendent for Xenia Community Schools in a press release. “His track record of success is one to be proud of, and we know that he will bring his passion and energy to the position.”

Kopp previously held the AD position from 2016–21 before leaving to take the same role at Newton High School in Miami County.

“I am incredibly excited to return to Xenia Schools and the program that I helped build over the five years of my previous tenure,” said Kopp in the press release. “I look forward to returning to work with familiar faculty and coaching staff — and, of course, the students-athletes that make the job what it is.”

Kopp would replace Jeremy Greenleaf, who held the position during the 2021-22 school year. Greenleaf had previously been in the same role at Chaminade Julienne from 2018-21 before being hired by Xenia.

“As always, our goal is to build and maintain a solid athletics program that supports student-athletes at all levels, and motivates them to succeed to their highest potential,” Lofton said. “I believe that Nathan can help us reach that goal for Xenia students, and look forward to having him back with the district.”

