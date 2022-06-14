Greeneview football returns to D-V level

XENIA — Greeneview High School football has been reclassified back to Division V for the 2022 season.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced Monday the new divisional breakdowns for the upcoming fall sports, along with football playoff regional assignments. The OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new divisions during its June meeting.

Greeneview was classified in D-VI for 2021 and made the postseason. The Rams defeated Cincinnati Gamble Montessori in a home game before falling at OHC North rival Mechanicsburg in the next round.

Greeneview had previously made the playoffs in 2018 when it was last in D-V.

The OHSAA uses enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education to determine each school’s base enrollment numbers for girls and boys sports, which will be used for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years. Divisional breakdowns for the sports that utilize competitive balance data, which include soccer, volleyball and football in the fall, are reconfigured every year, while non-competitive balance sports are reconfigured every two years using only base enrollment numbers.

Other divisional moves for Greene County schools include Carroll boys golf and boys soccer heading down to D-II from D-I. Greeneview cross country also moves up to D-II from D-III.

2022 FOOTBALL REGIONAL ASSIGNMENTS Beavercreek — D-I, Region 2 Bellbrook — D-III, Region 12 Carroll — D-III, Region 12 Cedarville — D-VII, Region 28 Fairborn — D-II, Region 8 Greeneview — D-V, Region 20 Xenia — D-II, Region 8

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

