Carroll sends four to state meet

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll track and field teams combined to qualify to state in a total of four events from the Division I (boys) and II (girls) Regional Track and Field Championships.

It is the 14th season in a row with at least one state qualifier for Carroll.

The boys team finished in 18th out of 64 teams in the competition held at Wayne High School. The Patriots have the second smallest enrollment in the region for the D-I level. The top 4 finishers from each region (four regions across the state) plus the next two best times or marks from all four regions qualified to the state championships. The top eight in each event are considered all-region.

The following were the boys D-I state qualifiers (finished in Top 4 and also earned all-region honors for finishing in the top eight).

Sammy Deep – long jump (second 22 feet, 10.5 inches). Deep also broke the school record to qualify. It was previously held by Michael Nwanwko who jumped 22 feet, 8.25 inches at the D-I regional meet in 2011.

Jack Agnew — 3200 meter run (fourth in 9:16.49).

The 3,200 relay team of Seth Tivakaran, Jack Agnew, Neil Tivakaran, and Logan Arnold earned all-region honors with a seventh-place finish in 8:03.98.

The girls team competed in the Piqua regional. Carroll finished in 15th out of 70 with 15 points. This was the fourth time in the last six regional championships that the Patriots finished in the top 15.

The following were the girls D-II state qualifiers (finished in Top 4 and also earned all-region honors for finishing in the top eight).

3,200 relay team of Ruby Gross, Maggie Poor, Sophia Bruhn, and Grace Braun (fifth in 9:43.19) qualified as the second at-large team with the second fastest time in the state after the top four from each region. The team also broke the junior school record. The previous record was by Denise Schutte, Nichole Moorman, Dana Duckro, and Lynda Wourms, who ran a 9:55.9 in 1998.

Ruby Gross – 800 run (fourth in 2:19.07).

Girls All-Region Honors were earned by Braun (sixth in the 800 in 2:20.01); Meredith Goecke (seventh in pole vault at 9 feet, 0 inches); Bruhn (eighth in the 3,200 in 11:52.37); and the 1,600 relay team of Meredith Goecke, Ruby Gross, Rachel Gervais, Grace Braun (eighth in the 1,600 run in 4:12.43).

Carroll junior Sammy Deep will have to wait until Saturday to get underway in the D-I state long jump finals. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/06/web1_CMYKSammy-Deep-Long-Jump-action-pic.jpg Carroll junior Sammy Deep will have to wait until Saturday to get underway in the D-I state long jump finals. Courtesy of Michael Triola Carroll freshman Ruby Gross qualified in two events for the D-II state track and field meet on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University. Gross will run in the 3,200 meter relay finals on Friday along with Maggie Poor, Sophia Bruhn, and Grace Braun, and she will also compete solo in the 800 finals on Saturday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/06/web1_CMYKRuby-Gross-Action-Pic-Regional-2022.jpg Carroll freshman Ruby Gross qualified in two events for the D-II state track and field meet on Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium on the campus of Ohio State University. Gross will run in the 3,200 meter relay finals on Friday along with Maggie Poor, Sophia Bruhn, and Grace Braun, and she will also compete solo in the 800 finals on Saturday. Courtesy of Michael Triola

By Steven Wright [email protected]

STATE TRACK AND FIELD MEET SCHEDULE (Greene County Athletes) Level-Time-Event-Athlete Friday D-III — 11 a.m. — 400M Dash Prelim — Maddy Merritt, Jr., Legacy Christian D-III — 11:40 a.m. — 200M Dash Prelim — Maddy Merritt, Jr., Legacy Christian D-III — 12:10 p.m. — 4x400M Relay Prelim — Drew Mason, Sr., Matt Paris, Sr., Max Pollander, Sr., Caleb Sultan, Jr., Cedarville D-III — 1 p.m. — High Jump Final — DeAndre Cowen, Sr., Yellow Springs D-II — 1:30 p.m. — 4x800M Relay Final — Ruby Gross, Fr., Maggie Poor, So., Sophia Bruhn, So., Grace Braun, Jr., Carroll D-II — 1:45 p.m. — 4x800M Relay Final — Sam Powers, Sr., Noah Sylvester, Jr., Max Powers, Sr., Zeke Powers, Sr., Greeneview D-II — 2 p.m. — 100M Hurdles Prelim — Laney Hines, Sr., Greeneview D-I — 4:45 p.m. — 4x800M Relay Final — Grace Dailey, Sr., Jamie Confer, Jr., Abby Roberts, So., Macie Roberts, Fr., Beavercreek D-I — 6:15 p.m. — 400M Dash Prelim — Kayleigh Keyes, Fr., Beavercreek D-I — 7:15 p.m. — 4x400M Relay Prelim — Kayleigh Keyes, Fr., Elinor Shuttleworth, Jr., Abby Roberts, So., Alex Magoteaux, So., Beavercreek

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.