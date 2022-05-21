Ferguson selected as first-team all-district

BEAVERCREEK — Haley Ferguson was selected as a first-team All-Southwest District athlete in Division I in softball.

Ferguson, a sophomore at Beavercreek, was one of three pitchers selected amongst the 10 first-team picks.

One of the top pitchers in the area, she achieved the Greater Western Ohio Conference triple crown in pitching this season having a 1.04 ERA to go with 192 strikeouts and a 17-5 record in 141 innings. At the plate she was one of six hitters in the league to finish the season hitting above above .500 with a qualifying batting average, amassing 10 doubles and 16 RBI.

Also making the D-I honorable mention list is her teammate, senior Molly Koesters.

She was top-five in the GWOC this season in three offensive categories with a .536 batting average, seven home runs and 31 runs batted in. She also was the league leader in on base percentage at .640.

In D-III, two Greeneview players were selected amongst the 18 players honored.

Senior Makenna Reno was picked as a second-team player, while junior Sadie Trisel made the honorable selection list.

Reno hit .565 for the Rams and stole 24 bases, while also hitting three home runs, 16 RBI and scoring 33 runs.

Trisel hit the Rams other home run, and also finished top-five in the Ohio Heritage Conference in batting average at .576. She amassed 12 doubles, 27 RBI, and scored 14 runs. Trisel also had a .979 fielding percentage.

All selections were voted on by the coaches within the Southwest District Softball Coaches Association.

Beavercreek sophomore Haley Ferguson has been selected to the all-Southwest District Division I first-team by the Southwest District Softball Coaches Association. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0100_edited-1.jpg Beavercreek sophomore Haley Ferguson has been selected to the all-Southwest District Division I first-team by the Southwest District Softball Coaches Association. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview senior Makenna Reno was selected as a D-III second-team all-Southwest District player. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0059_edted.jpg Greeneview senior Makenna Reno was selected as a D-III second-team all-Southwest District player. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Beavercreek senior Molly Koesters made the honorable mention list in D-I. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0042_edited.jpg Beavercreek senior Molly Koesters made the honorable mention list in D-I. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Four Greene County softball athletes honored

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

