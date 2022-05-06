Borondy commits to Toledo

BELLBROOK — Seth Borondy plans to sign a letter of intent to play football at the University of Toledo this fall.

The signing will be a part of a school-wide ceremony held at Bellbrook High School on Monday for its athletes committing to play at the next level.

Borondy as a senior led the state of Ohio in rushing yards during the 2021 season with 2,748 while scoring 33 total touchdowns in 14 games. He ran for a school record 356 yards on 25 carries against Franklin and amassed at least 200 yards rushing in seven games. He had three games with at least four touchdowns scored, including a postseason contest against Trotwood. In the team’s season opener against Tippecanoe, he had career highs in receiving, catching eight passes for 172 yards.

Toledo plays in the Mid-American Conference and went 7-6 in 2021 as the league’s highest scoring team. Toledo is scheduled to play at Ohio State on September 17.

Bellbrook senior Seth Borondy (1) plans to sign with the University of Toledo to play football. His signing will be a part of a 16 athlete ceremony to be held at Bellbrook HS on Monday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0223crop.jpg Bellbrook senior Seth Borondy (1) plans to sign with the University of Toledo to play football. His signing will be a part of a 16 athlete ceremony to be held at Bellbrook HS on Monday. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Borondy led the state of Ohio in rushing yardage in 2021. He led Bellbrook to a SWBL title and Regional Final appearance in the postseason. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0352crop.jpg Borondy led the state of Ohio in rushing yardage in 2021. He led Bellbrook to a SWBL title and Regional Final appearance in the postseason. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.