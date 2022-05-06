Borondy commits to Toledo

BELLBROOK — Seth Borondy plans to sign a letter of intent to play football at the University of Toledo this fall.
The signing will be a part of a school-wide ceremony held at Bellbrook High School on Monday for its athletes committing to play at the next level.
Borondy as a senior led the state of Ohio in rushing yards during the 2021 season with 2,748 while scoring 33 total touchdowns in 14 games. He ran for a school record 356 yards on 25 carries against Franklin and amassed at least 200 yards rushing in seven games. He had three games with at least four touchdowns scored, including a postseason contest against Trotwood. In the team’s season opener against Tippecanoe, he had career highs in receiving, catching eight passes for 172 yards.
Toledo plays in the Mid-American Conference and went 7-6 in 2021 as the league’s highest scoring team. Toledo is scheduled to play at Ohio State on September 17.
Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.