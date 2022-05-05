Has it rained enough yet?

XENIA — Heavy rain came on and off, before and during the showdowns between Fairborn and Xenia in baseball and softball on Thursday. Both games got started, but were suspended in the second and third innings.

The softball teams were starting a potential two-game showdown with one another to determine the MVL Valley Division championship. Fairborn has clinched at least a share of the crown with a 12-4 record, while Xenia entered the game at 10-6 and needing to win both games.

The score was 8-2 Fairborn in the bottom of the third when a sudden heavydownpour called for a stoppage by the home plate umpire. A grand slam by Fairborn’s Bailee Walters in the second had been the major play in the game up to the break.

Xenia led the baseball contest 5-1 in the bottom of the second and had the bases loaded when played ended. Blayke Dudley had tossed two innings for the Bucs in his Senior Night start, allowing two hits and a run on a sacrifice fly by Fairborn’s Brayden Harris in the first.

Friday’s weather forecast does not lend much hope to get the next scheduled games underway. Softball is tentatively planning to play a makeup in Fairborn on Tuesday as part of Senior Night festivities should Friday’s weather not cooperate, with a resumption of the suspended game to be played on Thursday back in Xenia.

Senior Night was held prior to the start of the baseball game for Xenia. Senior Aaron Adkins is one of three on this year’s team. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0047.jpg Senior Night was held prior to the start of the baseball game for Xenia. Senior Aaron Adkins is one of three on this year’s team. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Blayke Dudley received many kind words from head coach Brandon Salyers during his Senior Night introduction. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0049.jpg Blayke Dudley received many kind words from head coach Brandon Salyers during his Senior Night introduction. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Senior Sam Prindle was referred to as a second coach on the field as he was honored prior to the game against Fairborn. All three seniors received special bats from Salyers that were personalized to remember the occasion. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKDSC_0050.jpg Senior Sam Prindle was referred to as a second coach on the field as he was honored prior to the game against Fairborn. All three seniors received special bats from Salyers that were personalized to remember the occasion. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Fairborn and Xenia attempted to get as many innings played between rainfalls on Thursday, but the weather caused both the baseball and softball fields to need too much work to become playable. Both games were suspended with Xenia at the plate. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_CMYKIMG_6316.jpg Fairborn and Xenia attempted to get as many innings played between rainfalls on Thursday, but the weather caused both the baseball and softball fields to need too much work to become playable. Both games were suspended with Xenia at the plate. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

