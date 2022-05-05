Greeneview has strong showing at Miller-Shilke Invite

SPRINGFIELD — The Greeneview boys and girls track and field teams both finished in the top-two at the Shawnee Miller-Shilke Invitational held on Tuesday.

Weather shortened the meet to only 10 events of the 17 originally planned.

The boys team for the Rams won the five-team competition by 12 points over Cedarville. The girls team finished 11 points back of Kenton Ridge. Cedarville girls finished in third. Alter and Southeastern were the other two schools competing.

Boys Greeneview Individual results:

1st — Craig Finley – 100m; Noah Sylvester – 1600m; Sam Powers, Noah Sylvester, Max Powers, Zeke Powers – 3200m relay

2nd — Joel Albeitz – 110m hurdles; Max Powers – 1600m; Will Reichley – high jump; Biniam Upchurch – long jump

4th — Kampbell Newman – 110m hurdles; Cole DeHaven – shot-put; Will Reichley – long jump; Craig Finley, Will Reichley, Cole DeHaven, Joel Albeitz – 400m relay

6th — Nathan Manley – discus; Biniam Upchurch – high jump

Girls Greeneview Individual results:

1st — Laney Hines, – 100m hurdles, long jump; Hannah Finley – 100m; Temperance Hoke – 1600m; Kelsey Marsden – shot-put; Hannah Finley, Kayden Ashley, Kayla Finley, Laney Hines – 400m relay

3rd — Kayla Finley – 100m

5th — Temperance Hoke, Kaitlyn Erisman, Kayden Ashley, Kaylee Benson – 3200m relay

7th — Jordan Thacker – discus

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_GreeneviewRamsLogo_PS.jpg

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

