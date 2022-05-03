Williams hired as new Beavercreek basketball coach

BEAVERCREEK — Isaiah Williams will be hired as the new boys basketball head coach at Beavercreek High School pending board approval.

Williams replaces Steve Pittman, who had coached the team the last three seasons and compiled a 40-36 overall and 14-20 GWOC record with three straight trips to the sectional finals of the postseason tournament.

Williams was an assistant on Pittman’s staff during his tenure. He previously was a head coach at Lehman Catholic from 2010-13 and Dixie from 2013-2016. He was an assistant at Wayne for three years prior to joining Beavercreek.

“I am excited for the opportunity to help mold and build young men’s lives at BHS through thegame of basketball,” Williams said in a press release.

Williams hire is pending official approval in the May Board of Education meeting.

After the final game of the 2021-22 season, Pittman said he wanted to give recognition to his assistants which he felt do not normally receive the amount of due he believes is deserved by the public. He singled out Williams during that conversation.

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/05/web1_I_edited-1.jpg

By Steven Wright [email protected]

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.