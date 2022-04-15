Competitors heat up Doug Adams Invite conditions

XENIA — A brisk evening of weather greeted contestants during Xenia’s fourth-annual Doug Adams Invitational.

The track and field meet held on Friday at Doug Adams Stadium had overcast skies and strong gusts, but it was a nice change of pace compared to the recent mix of rain and colder temperatures that have maintained a steady presence in the area as the spring season continues.

Many of the athletes on the field and fans in the stands found coats, sweaters and blankets to be comfortable attires despite the near 70 degree temperature. Additional support was needed in several events, including needing to hold down the high jump and pole vault beams. The wind also knocked several competitors off of their starting lines as races were set to begin.

Nine schools competed in this year’s meet, including Beavercreek, Fairborn and host Xenia from Greene County.

Runners for the Beavers on both the boys and girls teams had strong showings to propel both to finishes in the top half of the team portion. Beavercreek girls finished in second place scoring 97.88 points, with the boys team coming in fifth with 51.38 points.

Fairborn’s boys and girls matched one another’s scoring by both finishing with 32.88 points to place in seventh and eighth, respectively.

Xenia boys and girls were both ninth, scoring 2 and 28.5 points, respectively.

Individual success was found by Beavercreek’s Kayleigh Keyes in winning the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.15. She was the only competitor to finish in less than a minute.

Keyes also won the 200 meters in 25.35 with teammate Elinor Shuttleworth coming in second at 27.03.

Alex Magoteaux gave Beavercreek a third running win during the 800 meters by finishing in 2:28.07.

Sara Cronin teammed with Keyes, Magoteaux and Shuttleworth to cap off a good day for the four with a victory in the 1600-meter relay. They finished with a time of 4:14.67 to win by less than a second.

The pole vault for both boys and girls finished in eight-way ties with competitors clearing five-feet even.

Here are all of the point scorers from Greene County schools during the meet:

Beavercreek

3200 Relay: Marie Page, Kyah Caswell, Macy Crawford, Skylar James – 12:38.49 (6th); 100 Hurdles: (Girls) Lillian Willmann – 19.51 (7th); 100 Dash: (Girls) Chloe Trimmer – 13.36 (5th), (Boys) Devin Garnes – 11.358 (2nd); 800 Relay: (Girls) Sophia Arntz, Tianna Johnson, Hannah Jollay, Chloe Trimmer – 1:53.29 (4th); 1600 Meters: (Girls) Mia Beemsterboer – 5:51.34 (6th), Lauren Nowe – 6:09.75 (8th); 400 Relay: (Girls) Sophia Arntz, Hannah Jollay, Tianna Johnson, Chloe Trimmer – 53.30 (4th), (Boys) Daniel Chapman, Devin Garnes – 45.65 (3rd); 400 Dash: Kayleigh Keyes – 58.15 (1st), Elinor Shuttleworth – 1:02.64 (4th), (Boys) Malachi Chapman – 51.85 (2nd), Lance Caswell – 51.91 (3rd); 300 Hurdles: (Girls) Lydia Climie – 53.49 (4th), Jayne Retter – 54.79 (7th); 800 Meters: (Girls) Alex Magoteaux – 2:28.07 (1st), Sara Cronin – 2:34.42 (4th), (Boys) Carson Hampton – 2:07.94 (5th); 200 Dash: (Girls) Kayleigh Keyes – 25.35 (1st); Elinor Shuttleworth – 27.03 (2nd), (Boys) Malachi Chapman – 24.01 (8th); 1600 Relay (Girls) Sara Cronin, Kayleigh Keyes, Alex Magoteaux, Elinor Shuttleworth – 4:14.67 (1st); Discus: (Boys) Wyatt Olmeda – 89’0” (7th); Pole Vault: (Girls) Arabella Renner – 5’0” (t-1st), (Boys) Gabe Faul – 5’0” (t-1st)

Fairborn

3200 Relay: (Girls) Madelyne Medina, Jessica Cleaves, Tori Wolf, Abby Owens – 11:59.32 (5th); 100 Hurdles: (Girls) Cameron O’Kelley – 19.49 (6th); 110 Hurdles: (Boys) JT Smith – 18.48 (8th); 100 Dash: (Girls) Jada Eskridge – 13.24 (4th); 800 Relay: (Girls) Cameron O’Kelley, Mari Coleman, Madelyne Medina, Stephanie Parrish – 1:57.51 (8th), (Boys) Dominique Johnson, Gabe Donnelly, Anthony Booker, JT Smith – 1:38.86 (5th); 400 Relay: (Boys) DeVawnTae Smith, Donald Walker, Jayden Kidd, Caelan Bush – 46.87 (6th); 200 Dash: (Girls) Jada Eskridge – 28.28 (7th); 1600 Relay: (Girls) Madelyne Medina, Stephanie Parrish, Tori Wolf, Mari Coleman – 4:42.70 (7th), (Boys) Gabe Donnelly , Dominique Johnson, Anthony Booker, Ely McNeal – 3:54.76 (5th); High Jump: (Boys) Devin Garnes – Long Jump: (Boys) Dominique Johnson – 18’10” (5th); Discus: (Girls) Cal Fleming – 85’10” (5th), (Boys) Evan Cole – 97’4” (3rd); Shot Put: (Girls) Carter Keeton – 29’8” (5th), Cal Fleming – 28’7” (6th), (Boys) Evan Cole – 39’ 2 1/2” (5th), Da’Shaun Davidson – 36’11” (7th); Pole Vault: (Girls) Calleia Lively – 5’0” (t-1st), (Boys) Alan Mixon – 5’0” (t-1st)

Xenia

800 Relay: (Girls) Kaylee Chubner, Jada Dyer, Jaelyn Moore, Kamya West – 1:57.21 (7th), (Boys) Jordan Parries, Connor Miller, Isaiah Creditt, Kenyon Jones – 1:42.67 (8th); 400 Relay: (Girls) Kaylee Chubner, Jada Dyer, Jaelyn Moore, Kamya West – 54.82 (6th), (Boys) Isaiah Creditt, Kenyon Jones, Connor Miller, Jordan Parries – 49.05 (8th); 200 Dash: (Girls) Kamya West – 27.95 (5th); High Jump: (Girls) Kaelyn Moore – 4’6” (t-7th); Discus: (Girls) Kennedy Lucas – 100’10” (2nd); Shot Put: (Girls) Kennedy Lucas – 34’1 1/2” (2nd), Jayme Russell – 28’4” (7th) 5’3” (5th), Liam Gluck – 5’3” (6th)

