Nichols hired by Fairborn as girls basketball coach

FAIRBORN — Chelsea Bradley Nichols has been announced as the new Fairborn head varsity coach for girls basketball in the 2022-23 school year.

Athletic director Kevin Alexander disclosed the hiring on Friday in a press release.

“We are very excited to have Chelsea lead our Girl’s program,” Alexander said. “She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position and she will help our program grow.”

Nichols is a 2011 Beavercreek graduate where she played basketball and golf and has been the school’s reserve team coach in basketball for the last three years. She attended West Liberty University in West Virginia on a basketball scholarship, as well as Antioch University Midwest to complete her Masters’ degree in education.

She currently works as an Intervention Specialist at Stephen Bell Elementary in the Bellbrook school district.

Nichols replaces outgoing coach Brooklyn Summitt who had been in charge for three seasons. She went 9-58 as the head coach.

By Steven Wright [email protected]

