Golf outing to raise money for local charities

XENIA — The Executive Board of the Association of Ex-Pupils (AXP) from the former Ohio Soldiers and Sailors Orphans Home/Ohio Veterans Children’s Home (OSSO/OVCH) is holding its first Spring Swing Golf Outing on May 5.

The event will take place at WGC Golf Course in Xenia and will have a shotgun start beginning at 8 a.m.

Proceeds are to be raised for two charities, one of which is Michael’s House, located in Fairborn, supporting children suffering from abuse, neglect and dependency. The second is Kingdom Pillars in Newark, which helps girls aging out of foster care.

Jim Baas and Renee Stacy — both of whom grew up as foster children at the current grounds of Athletes in Action and Legacy Christian Academy — are running the event.

“Because of our background, that’s how the organization feels about who we should support of kids at risk and families at risk,” Stacy said. “So that’s why we kind of support these two, where they get a percentage of our fundraising.”

Amongst the prizes being offered during the event include a $10,000 Hole-In-One shot during the competition, as well as other dollar amounts and golf equipment being up for grabs. The top three finishing team scores will also win prizes.

In addition to golf, a silent auction and raffle will be conducted in conjunction with an upcoming car show event on April 10 and a reunion the weekend of July 4. The drawn winner will receive a five-day, four-night trip for two of the winner’s choice to destinations including Washington, D.C., Orlando, Florida, Las Vegas, or Park City, Utah.

Baas hopes to be able to provide more incentives for players based upon the number of sponsorship assistance the group acquires for the event.

WGC said the registration deadline for players and sponsors is a week before the event’s start. It is estimated 12 to 15 groups have currently signed up as of Thursday with the course being completed filled a hope of all involved parties.

The cost to play is $125 per person in teams of four. Donations are also welcomed and encouraged.

For more information, call Baas at 301-728-5619 or email [email protected]

https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/04/web1_CMYKAXPinfo.jpg

First annual Spring Swing to be held at WGC in May

By Steven Wright [email protected]

SCHEDULE May 5 7 – 7:45 a.m.: Registration 8 a.m.: Shotgun Start 12:30 p.m.: Lunch 1 p.m. – Awards & Auction Winners

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

