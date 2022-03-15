Carroll girls win state relay race title

RIVERSIDE — The Carroll girls 3,200 meter relay team won the state championship at the Ohio Indoor Track and Field Championships, setting a new record in the process.

Finishing in a time of 9:53.29, the team of Grace Braun, Sophia Bruhn, Maggie Poor, and Ruby Gross eclipsed the previous mark by 13.47 seconds. It’s the first time the Lady Patriots won the event during the state meet and it was third consecutive year the 3,200 relay team placed in the top-eight.

Both the Patriots’ boys and girls indoor track and field teams competed at the meet held March 4-5 at the Spire Institute Facility in Geneva.

The Lady Patriots as a team tied its highest placement in school history at the D-II/III level with a seventh-place finish by scoring 19 points. Carroll finished in the same position last year.

The boys team scored two team points to finish 56th in D-I.

Carroll had four top-eight finishes at the meet and broke two indoor school records in the process. In addition to the relay team, Bruhn bested her own high mark in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:06.74 to finish fourth. It beat her previous top time by nine seconds.

Other highlights from the event for Carroll:

— Rachel Gervais set a personal best in the triple jump with a length of 32 feet, 6 inches for eighth-place. Meredith Goecke finished just behind Gervais in ninth at 32 feet, 3 inches.

— Gross came in 10th in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:25.12. Braun finished in 2:26.25 for 12th-place.

— Poor also set a personal best time of 12:20.59 to finish 20th in the 3,200.

— The girls 1,600 meter relay team finished in sixth with a time of 4:18.26. The group consisted of Gervais, Goecke, Braun, and Gross and set a season-best time.

— With a season best time of 1:56.58, Makenzie Lencke, Jasmine Buschur, Goecke and Gervais came in 18th-place in the 800 meter relay.

— Jack Agnew finished the 3200 in eighth with a time of 9:13.75, a new personal best.

— Shemar Whitfield went 40 feet, 0.75 inches in the triple jump to earn All State honors for the second year in a row by finishing eighth. Nathan Carnevale also leapt 37 feet, 9.25 inches to tie his personal best and finish 18th.

