Knights earn share of MBC title

YELLOW SPRINGS — Tensions were high as the second half played out in a crucial Metro Buckeye Conference game for Legacy Christian and Yellow Springs.

The Knights leaned on its defense and shut down the Bulldogs offense for almost the entire fourth quarter to win 51–42 on Tuesday night on the road.

The loss was the first for Yellow Springs (14-5, 8-1) in MBC play this season and pulls Legacy Christian into a first-place tie. Both teams only league losses have come against one another at home.

LCA (10-10, 8-1) opened the second half using an 11-2 run to build its largest lead of 12 points midway through the third quarter. Yellow Springs responded with its own 11–0 run to get back in the game before Legacy scored a pair of buckets in the final to regain a five-point lead into the fourth.

After Angie Smith scored a basket 13 seconds into the final eight minutes, Yellow Springs was unable to knock down a shot for the remainder of the game.

Natalie Strickle would hit a three-pointer following Smith’s shot, and later hit her fourth of the game to end a four-plus minute scoring drought by both teams to make the final points of the game with 3:15 remaining.

LCA dribbled out the final 45 seconds of the game to secure the victory.

The win guarantees Legacy at minimum a share of the MBC title for the fifth straight season. Yellow Springs may still earn a share of its first league title since 2013 with a win on Thursday against Dayton Christian.

It is a goal to get the first since 2013,” Yellow Springs head coach Nick Minnich said. “I’m going to be telling the girls to go there and make it salt in the water, but this one is hard.”

Frances Park scored 13 points to lead the Knights. Strickle had 12, and Caroline Kensinger added 10.

Smith led Yellow Springs with 20 points and Aaliyah Longshaw had 11 Before leaving the game due to an injury.

Legacy led most of the first half and had a 28-25 halftime advantage. Smith scored 14 to help carry the Bulldogs.

Yellow Springs grabbed its first lead at 16-15 early in the second quarter.

Legacy Christian sophomore Natalie Strickle (1) runs back down the court as her teammates celebrate her late three-pointer which wound up sealing a 51-42 win at MBC league Yellow Springs on Tuesday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/02/web1_CMYKDSC_0045crop.jpg Legacy Christian sophomore Natalie Strickle (1) runs back down the court as her teammates celebrate her late three-pointer which wound up sealing a 51-42 win at MBC league Yellow Springs on Tuesday. Steven Wright | Greene County News Legacy sophomore Audrey Stanley (12) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/02/web1_CMYKDSC_0020.jpg Legacy sophomore Audrey Stanley (12) Steven Wright | Greene County News Yellow Springs senior Aaliyah Longshaw (3) and Legacy senior Frances Park (14) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/02/web1_CMYKDSC_0032.jpg Yellow Springs senior Aaliyah Longshaw (3) and Legacy senior Frances Park (14) Steven Wright | Greene County News Legacy freshman Alli Graves (3) and Yellow Springs senior Angie Smith (10) https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/02/web1_CMYKDSC_0054.jpg Legacy freshman Alli Graves (3) and Yellow Springs senior Angie Smith (10) Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

