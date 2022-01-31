Rams win OHC South Division

JAMESTOWN — The Greeneview Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team at Greeneview held on to beat Greenon 36-29 on Saturday, two days after earning the top seed in the Ohio Heritage Conference tournament.

Sam Grooms and Luke Kennedy both scored 10 points to lead the Rams.

Jace Withers added six points, Nick Hassid put in five, Hagen Witt had three and Mason Leach scored two.

The Rams are now 12-2 overall and won the OHC regular-season title.

The Greeneview seventh-grade boys basketball team was acknowledged during halftime of Friday’s varsity game between Cedarville at Greeneview game. The boys are the top overall seed for the OHC tournament. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/01/web1_CMYKDSC_0027crop.jpg The Greeneview seventh-grade boys basketball team was acknowledged during halftime of Friday’s varsity game between Cedarville at Greeneview game. The boys are the top overall seed for the OHC tournament. Steven Wright | Greene County News