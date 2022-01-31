Carroll, Bellbrook earn top-three seeds

The Southwest District Athletic Board released the sectional brackets for the Ohio girls basketball tournament on Sunday.

Two teams earned top-three seeds in its respective regions in Bellbrook and Carroll.

The Golden Eagles are the No. 3-seed in the Division I sectional being held at Troy High School. Bellbrook is ranked ninth in the latest state AP poll released on Jan. 25, won the SWBL East Division, and are 18-2 overall this season. It begins tournament play against No. 16 Piqua on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. The winner will face No. 17 Franklin on Feb. 16.

In D-II, Carroll is the No. 1-seed at Tecumseh High School. The Lady Patriots made the state semifinals last season and will receive a favorable starting road this year despite a 7-12 overall record. Carroll will face No. 12 Shawnee on Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The winner lines up with No. 13 Kenton Ridge on Feb. 15.

Multiple matchups of Greene County schools facing one another in the sectional rounds are possiblities.

In the D-I bracket with Bellbrook, the No. 7-seed is Beavercreek and would potentially face the Golden Eagles for an opportunity to play in a district final. The Lady Beavers first will face No. 13 Stebbins on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. Beavercreek lines up with the winner of No. 5 Sidney and No. 11 Tecumseh in the next round.

Also in D-I, Xenia is the No. 16-seed in the Vandalia Butler bracket and begins its postseason on Feb. 14 against No. 1 Centerville at 6 p.m. That game will be held at Troy High School. The winner is lined up to face No. 19 Fairborn on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at Butler HS.

The D-IV brackets have No. 4-seed Cedarville receiving a bye as it awaits the winner of No. 3 Legacy Christian and No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep. The Knights’ game will be played on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Monroe High School, with the winner facing the Indians on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs will begin sectional play at Trotwood Madison High School and could potentially meet LCA or Cedarville in a district final. First off, the Bulldogs as the No. 6-seed face No. 7 Newton on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., which both have byes out of the opening round.

Greeneview will be the No. 16-seed in the Northridge High School portion of D-III and plays fellow OHC member Greenon, the No. 3-seed, in its opening contest on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The winner faces No. 14 Meadowdale on Feb. 15.

Carroll senior Sarah Ochs (3) goes up for a shot earlier this season against Beavercreeek. The Lady Patriots are the No. 1-seed in the Tecumseh section in Division II. The state girls tournament brackets were released on Sunday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/01/web1_CMYKDSC_0089crop.jpg Carroll senior Sarah Ochs (3) goes up for a shot earlier this season against Beavercreeek. The Lady Patriots are the No. 1-seed in the Tecumseh section in Division II. The state girls tournament brackets were released on Sunday. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/01/CMYKGirls2022SectionalBrackets.pdf

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.