Carroll, Bellbrook earn top-three seeds


By Steven Wright - swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Carroll senior Sarah Ochs (3) goes up for a shot earlier this season against Beavercreeek. The Lady Patriots are the No. 1-seed in the Tecumseh section in Division II. The state girls tournament brackets were released on Sunday.

Carroll senior Sarah Ochs (3) goes up for a shot earlier this season against Beavercreeek. The Lady Patriots are the No. 1-seed in the Tecumseh section in Division II. The state girls tournament brackets were released on Sunday.


The Southwest District Athletic Board released the sectional brackets for the Ohio girls basketball tournament on Sunday.

Two teams earned top-three seeds in its respective regions in Bellbrook and Carroll.

The Golden Eagles are the No. 3-seed in the Division I sectional being held at Troy High School. Bellbrook is ranked ninth in the latest state AP poll released on Jan. 25, won the SWBL East Division, and are 18-2 overall this season. It begins tournament play against No. 16 Piqua on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. The winner will face No. 17 Franklin on Feb. 16.

In D-II, Carroll is the No. 1-seed at Tecumseh High School. The Lady Patriots made the state semifinals last season and will receive a favorable starting road this year despite a 7-12 overall record. Carroll will face No. 12 Shawnee on Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. The winner lines up with No. 13 Kenton Ridge on Feb. 15.

Multiple matchups of Greene County schools facing one another in the sectional rounds are possiblities.

In the D-I bracket with Bellbrook, the No. 7-seed is Beavercreek and would potentially face the Golden Eagles for an opportunity to play in a district final. The Lady Beavers first will face No. 13 Stebbins on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. Beavercreek lines up with the winner of No. 5 Sidney and No. 11 Tecumseh in the next round.

Also in D-I, Xenia is the No. 16-seed in the Vandalia Butler bracket and begins its postseason on Feb. 14 against No. 1 Centerville at 6 p.m. That game will be held at Troy High School. The winner is lined up to face No. 19 Fairborn on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. at Butler HS.

The D-IV brackets have No. 4-seed Cedarville receiving a bye as it awaits the winner of No. 3 Legacy Christian and No. 9 Cincinnati College Prep. The Knights’ game will be played on Feb. 12 at 12:30 p.m. at Monroe High School, with the winner facing the Indians on Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Yellow Springs will begin sectional play at Trotwood Madison High School and could potentially meet LCA or Cedarville in a district final. First off, the Bulldogs as the No. 6-seed face No. 7 Newton on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., which both have byes out of the opening round.

Greeneview will be the No. 16-seed in the Northridge High School portion of D-III and plays fellow OHC member Greenon, the No. 3-seed, in its opening contest on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The winner faces No. 14 Meadowdale on Feb. 15.

Carroll senior Sarah Ochs (3) goes up for a shot earlier this season against Beavercreeek. The Lady Patriots are the No. 1-seed in the Tecumseh section in Division II. The state girls tournament brackets were released on Sunday.
Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

