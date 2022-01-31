Xenia overpowers Fairborn

FAIRBORN — Consistency has been an issue for Xenia both on and off the court, but the Lady Bucs are hitting its stride as the season nears its conclusion.

Xenia used multiple double-digit runs to pull away from Fairborn on Monday for a 61-35 win and establish its first winning streak at three games.

Amarie Withers led eight scorers for Xenia (5-13, 5-11) with 16 points. With the outcome decided, head coach Jessica Threats was able to put in reserves and have 14 players get in the game in total.

“I like that we did a good job of moving the ball around and everybody was able to get involved,” she said. “That’s good for us because we want to carry the momentum into tournaments.”

Xenia has had two health stoppages which has condensed its schedule and seen the team play 10 games in the last 18 days and have two more to go in the next five.

Dusting off the rust and getting uninterrupted time has paid off, Threats said.

“All the stoppages that we had were not ideal and has made everything feel like we had to start over again,” she said. “Now to have a rhythm and be in the swing of things has helped us tremendously. We’re a team that needs that consistency.”

The game was tied at 11 in the second quarter before a 16-3 run to close out the half gave Xenia the lead for good, capped by a long range heave by Kendall Sherman at the buzzer.

Staying on the offensive out of the halftime break, a 14-3 run put the Lady Bucs up 21 and into cruise control.

Despite remaining winless this season, the Skyhawks continue to display its overall improvement by looking more confident in its decision making with the ball and movement off of it on offense and defense.

The 35 points were the most Fairborn (0-17, 0-13) has scored this season, with Ava Williams and Ella Bowman both getting season-highs with 12 and 10 in the game, respectively.

The Skyhawks are undergoing its own marathon to end the season. Beginning with its home game against Butler on Saturday, the team has six games in nine days with the Xenia game ending its home schedule.

“The last month just becomes a blur with how many games back-to-back-to-back that you have to play,” Threats said. “The biggest thing has just been keeping the girls spirits up and having them understand what we’re trying to do.”

Xenia and Fairborn will run it back on Saturday in Xenia at noon.

The Xenia bench was all smiles at the end of its game at Fairborn on Monday. The Lady Bucs defeated the Skyhawks 61-35 to pick up its third consecutive win. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/01/web1_DSC_0036crop.jpg The Xenia bench was all smiles at the end of its game at Fairborn on Monday. The Lady Bucs defeated the Skyhawks 61-35 to pick up its third consecutive win. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Fairborn sophomore Ava Williams (0) fires a three-pointer late in the third quarter against Xenia. Williams scored 12 points to match her season-high in points. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/01/web1_DSC_0019crop.jpg Fairborn sophomore Ava Williams (0) fires a three-pointer late in the third quarter against Xenia. Williams scored 12 points to match her season-high in points. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia junior Amarie Withers (5) and Fairborn freshman Erin Bradford (11) battle for position during Monday’s game. Withers scored 16 points to lead Xenia, while Bradford had four points. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2022/01/web1_DSC_0027crop.jpg Xenia junior Amarie Withers (5) and Fairborn freshman Erin Bradford (11) battle for position during Monday’s game. Withers scored 16 points to lead Xenia, while Bradford had four points. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.