Beavercreek hires Colvin as new football coach

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek is set to hire Marcus Colvin as its new head football coach, per a release from the school district on Monday.

Colvin previously was the head coach at Chaminade Julienne since 2011 where he is also the director of student services and began his coaching career at the school in 2004. Colvin had a 65-52 with seven playoff appearances and four wins during his 11 seasons with the school and went 4-6 last season. He was named the MVFCA Division III Coach of the Year in 2017.

He played football at the University of Dayton from 1999-2003 and was a member of the 2002 D-1AA mid-major national championship team.

“We are very excited to announce Marcus Colvin as our next head football coach,” Beavercreek athletic director Brad Pompos said in a press release. “He comes to Beavercreek with a proven track record of success both on and off the field as a coach and educator; he is well respected in the Miami Valley among his peers. We are confident he will make a positive impact in the lives of our student-athletes, student body, and community-based upon the relationships he has built with his current players and students.”

Colvin replaces former coach Nic Black who was the Beavers coach for the previous eight seasons.

The hire will be official after approval at the February BCS board of education meeting.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

