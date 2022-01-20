Xenia to hire Salyers as baseball coach

Xenia athletic director Jeremy Greenlead announced Brandon Salyers as the school’s new head baseball coach on Wednesday.

The position will be official pending approval by the Xenia Board of Education in its February meeting.

Salyers is a 1996 XHS graduate where he was a first-team All-WOL selection for the Bucs in baseball.

He takes over for outgoing coach Barry Claus, who resigned in November after 10 seasons and 137 wins.

After no season was held in 2020, Xenia finished the 2021 season with a 7-21 record and in fourth place in the MVL Valley Division.

Salyers has a son, Zach, who was a member of last year’s team and had a .314 batting average.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

