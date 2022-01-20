Horney signs with Mount Union

Cedarville senior Ciara Horney signed her letter of intent on Saturday to compete in basketball at the Mount Union University. In the front row from left to right: Kaya Sparrow, Horney, Riley Shaw and Raegan Howdyshell. In the back row are Lynn Cochran, Molly Cary, McKayla Boldt and Glen Satchell.
Ciara Horney is pictured with her Cedarville varsity and junior varsity teammates on Saturday. On the same day, Cedarville defeated West Jefferson 44-31.
CEDARVILLE — Ciara Horney signed a letter of intent to play basketball at the University of Mount Union on Saturday.
Horney, a senior at Cedarville High School and the Greene County Career Center, has played basketball since third grade and is also a member of the Ohio Stars AAU team.
Prior to Wednesday’s game, Horney was second on Cedarville in scoring this season in averaging 10.6 points per game while also pulling in 5.1 rebounds.
She plans to study exercise science at Mount Union with the goal of a doctorate in physical therapy.
Horney said she is thankful to all of her coaches and teammates throughout the years, which all had a hand in developing her as an athlete and person.
