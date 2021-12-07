Carroll wins via tiebreak

BELLBROOK — Like it is for many programs, starting a season off brings stress for the amount of things which need covered.

Carroll wrestling head coach Jason Ashworth got a key teaching point about working hard during a dual match at Bellbrook on Tuesday.

The meet ended in a 33-33 tie between the two teams, with both earning three forfeit wins, two via pin and one by decision. It was the result of a loss though which helped propel the Patriots to the team win.

Vincent Sefic lost a 12-5 decision to Jacob Razics at 190 pounds and had trailed 10-0 during the third period. His attempt at a comeback by getting a reversal and near fall helped prevent a major decision going in favor of Bellbrook which would have given the Golden Eagles a one-point victory.

“He was getting beat by a major and cut those points to not lose by eight just to make it a regular decision,” Ashworth said. “Those are the things that can win duals and that’s what I told the guys at the end. When you’re tied, every little point matters in order to come down the most near falls.”

Carroll won the near fall criteria 9-6 across all matches as the tiebreaker to take the win.

It was the second time on the mat for many on the youthful Carroll squad. Ashworth had 10 wrestlers compete across tournaments at Wilmington and Franklin to start the season.

He anticipated his team matching up well with Bellbrook’s wrestlers after facing one another twice last year. and said there is plenty of his wrestlers to learn along with the teaching point Tuesday’s dual provided.

”Before you’re actually out there competing, you need to get everybody certified and in the right weights,” Ashworth said. “We have a pretty young team and we’re inexperienced, but we have a couple of bright spots which is always good. With the inexperience, we are learning each and every week and that makes it fun to coach. When they’re listening.”

Results

Carroll 33, Bellbrook 33

106 — Cole Franks (BB) win via forfeit

113 — Patrick Williams (BB) win via forfeit

120 — Christian Wilson (C) def. Jack Bamford (BB) via pin (1:12)

126 — Raul Diaz (C) def. Jada Weiss (BB) 5-3 (OT)

132 — Jayden Walter (C) win via forfeit

138 — Anthon Wolfe-Smith (C) def. Mason Burns (BB) via pin (2:14)

144 — Nick DeVol (BB) win via forfeit

150 — Landon Weiss (BB) def. John Pyatt (C) via pin (5:13)

157 — forfeit

165 — forfeit

175 — Chris Hyer (BB) def. Noah Harris (C) via pin (1:22)

190 — Jacob Razics (BB) def. Vincent Sefic (C) 12-5

215 — James Becker (C) win via forfeit

285 — Lyric Hamilton (C) win via forfeit

Carroll’s Raul Diaz (left) wrestles Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss (right) during Tuesday’s dual meet. Carroll was declared the winners via criteria after a 33-33 tie. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/12/web1_CMYKDSC_0002.jpg Carroll’s Raul Diaz (left) wrestles Bellbrook’s Jada Weiss (right) during Tuesday’s dual meet. Carroll was declared the winners via criteria after a 33-33 tie. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Carroll’s Vincent Sefic controls Bellbrook’s Jacob Razics during the 190-pound match at Tuesday’s dual at Bellbrook High School. Razics won the match via decision with a 12-5 score. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/12/web1_CMYKDSC_0014.jpg Carroll’s Vincent Sefic controls Bellbrook’s Jacob Razics during the 190-pound match at Tuesday’s dual at Bellbrook High School. Razics won the match via decision with a 12-5 score. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Patriots receive teaching moment in victory

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

