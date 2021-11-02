Greeneview dominant in win

JAMESTOWN — The only inconvenience Greeneview faced in its Division VI playoff opener was the weather.

The Rams rolled in a 47-0 win against Cincinnati Gamble Montessori on Saturday at Don Nock Field.

“Our kids came out and handled the elements,” head coach Ryan Haines said. “We talked all week how the field could be sloppy and the ball wet but our kids did well.”

The Rams’ defense shined once again in combining for 14 tackles for loss as a group. The Gators had seven fumbles and their offense was held to 2-of-13 third down conversions.

At one point, the group even forced the Gators’ offense into a 4th-and-56 situation.

“They love getting hits and all love making plays,” senior Craig Finley said. “We all have an ‘11’ mentality where if you do your job and everyone else does theirs then we’ll win.”

Greeneview scored on offense, defense and special teams in the win.

Finley rushed for 34 yards and had two of his four rushing attempts end with a touchdown. He also scooped up a blocked punt for a touchdown late in the second quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, freshman Xander Esau capped off the win with a fumble recovery in the end zone on defense.

“Offense and defense just feed off each other for us,” Haines said. “If we just play good offense and good defense, that’s all I can ask for.”

Greeneview ran for 348 yards and gained a first down on 15 of its 32 offensive plays.

Junior Cole DeHaven ran for 139 yards, and junior Ryan Hurst came up one short of 100.

Greeneview travels to fellow OHC champion Mechanicsburg for a regular season rematch on Saturday at 7 p.m. Mechanicsburg won, 35-10.

Greeneview ran through Cincinnati Gamble Montessori on Saturday night in dominating fashion in the first round of the OHSAA Division VI playoffs. The 47-0 victory saw the Rams gain all 348 of it yards on the ground on 30 carries. Senior Craig Finley (24) was an all-around threat for Greeneview scoring a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/11/web1_CMYKDSC_0152crop.jpg Greeneview ran through Cincinnati Gamble Montessori on Saturday night in dominating fashion in the first round of the OHSAA Division VI playoffs. The 47-0 victory saw the Rams gain all 348 of it yards on the ground on 30 carries. Senior Craig Finley (24) was an all-around threat for Greeneview scoring a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview junior Cole DeHaven (3) ran for a game-high 139 yards against the Gators. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/11/web1_CMYKDSC_0139crop.jpg Greeneview junior Cole DeHaven (3) ran for a game-high 139 yards against the Gators. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Heavy rain caused havoc for both teams with nine combined fumbles during the game. The Greeneview defense was relentless in stopping Gamble Montessori’s triple option attack. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/11/web1_CMYKDSC_0216crop.jpg Heavy rain caused havoc for both teams with nine combined fumbles during the game. The Greeneview defense was relentless in stopping Gamble Montessori’s triple option attack. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

