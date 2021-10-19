Beavercreek runs by Xenia

BEAVERCREEK — A winning streak isn’t causing any sort of complacency at Beavercreek.

Its boys soccer team began sectional tournament play on Tuesday by maintaining its recent form in a 5-0 victory over Xenia on Tuesday.

Beavercreek are winners of eight straight matches and are unbeaten in its last 10. The five-goal margin matches its largest win of the season.

“At this point in the season you can’t be complacent really matter who you play,” Beavercreek head coach Jason Guiliano said. “You just have to show up and do the right things because you want to get past this game and work on the next game. We’re finding ourselves at the right time of the season.”

The Beavers began applying pressure right from the opening kick and made it pay off within the first two minutes on a goal off the right foot of senior Kyle Randolph.

Just over 10 minutes later, junior Charlie Carpenter had a shot saved by Xenia junior Nate Fellie, but he could not maintain control and had the ball bounce over his head for Beavercreek’s second goal.

Despite the five goals allowed on Tuesday, Fellie had been one of the MVL leaders in saves this season and gave his team a chance with many smart plays and great saves during the course of the game.

“He’s a fantastic keeper,” Xenia head coach Jason Bongers said. “We’ve had the privilege to have them for three years and looking forward to one more. I don’t know if the guys in front of him understand how good he is.”

Guiliano agreed that Fellie is one of the best goalkeepers his team has faced this season.

Beavercreek would make it 3-0 shortly after its second on a sliding kick by senior Isaiah Rodriguez. Senior Mitchell Cosler assisted on two of the first half goals.

Cosler would get in on the scoring less than five minutes into the second half before scoring settled down.

Xenia’s season ends with its sixth straight loss. Bongers said he felt it was a long shot to gain a win against Beavercreek, but thought his team held up well.

“We told the guys it’s all about pride and respect, and the guys did it,” he said. “They worked so hard, and knew it was going to be a tough task against one of the top teams in the state. They hung in there and worked hard and I think they earned a little bit of respect.”

Guiliano said his team’s intensity to start the match is what he and his players talked about is needed during tournament play at the end of the season. He said figuring out how to carry over what was done well into the next game is the team’s key to maintaining its 10-game form.

“The biggest thing is just being ready for the next one,” he said. “Things get tougher at each step.”

Beavercreek’s next tournament match is on Saturday when it hosts Belmont. Xenia ends its season with a 3-12-2 record.

Beavercreek senior Kyle Randolph (12) scores the opening goal of the match less than two minutes into the contest on Tuesday. Beavercreek defeated Xenia 5-0 to advance in sectional tournament play. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0022crop.jpg Beavercreek senior Kyle Randolph (12) scores the opening goal of the match less than two minutes into the contest on Tuesday. Beavercreek defeated Xenia 5-0 to advance in sectional tournament play. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Off of a corner kick, Beavercreek senior Isaiah Rodriguez (9) is unable to head this ball on net, but gained possession shortly after to keep the offensive pressure on Xenia, which led to a goal less than a minute later. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0070crop.jpg Off of a corner kick, Beavercreek senior Isaiah Rodriguez (9) is unable to head this ball on net, but gained possession shortly after to keep the offensive pressure on Xenia, which led to a goal less than a minute later. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia junior Nate Fellie (00) dives on a loose ball in the final seconds of the first half to halt the Beavercreek attack during Tuesday’s match. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0149crop.jpg Xenia junior Nate Fellie (00) dives on a loose ball in the final seconds of the first half to halt the Beavercreek attack during Tuesday’s match. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Facing off against one another, Beavercreek senior Mitchell Cosler (5) looks to get around Xenia junior Simon Dykman (8). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0109crop.jpg Facing off against one another, Beavercreek senior Mitchell Cosler (5) looks to get around Xenia junior Simon Dykman (8). Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Cruises to 5-0 victory in sectional tournament play

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Sectional Tournament Results Boys Soccer Northmont 1, Fairborn 0 Legacy Christian 3, Emmanuel Christian 0 Greeneview 2, Catholic Central 1 Carroll 8, Sidney 1 Bellbrook 9, Trotwood Madison 0 Yellow Springs 16, Madison 0 Volleyball Fairmont 3, Fairborn 0 Beavercreek 3, Franklin 0

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

