Greeneview wins fourth straight

JAMESTOWN — Four straight wins and lots of smiles are putting Greeneview in a good mood.

The Rams defense led the way by almost pitching a shutout into the final minute, gaining a 21-7 victory over Springfield Catholic Central on Homecoming Night.

Catholic Central on four occasions moved the ball inside the Rams’ 10-yard line, but the defense held firm the first three times until the Irish eventually scored with under 30 seconds remaining.

“That’s a credit to their kids because they were playing hard,” Greeneview head coach Ryan Haines said. “They came out being really physical and we knew that they would and it’s a complement to our kids and their next play mentality. … We gave up a lot of yards but it was bend and don’t break for sure.”

Junior Ryan Hurst had nine tackles, eight of them solo, to lead the defense while 15 players in total made at least two tackles in the game.

After a 1-4 start to the season, the Rams were looking to see how much improvement the team has really gained during a three-game winning streak. Greeneview had outscored the opposition 105-10 during that stretch.

Catholic Central came in as a well-balanced team on offense, with only a 12-yard difference between its passing and rushing yardage this season and a 6-2 overall record.

Time of possession in the first half was all Catholic Central, as they produced two drives of just over eight minutes each. The Irish converted on fourth down on four different occasions in the half and were 6-for-11 in the game.

The Rams defense held though near the goal line both times, aided by a sack on the first and a personal foul call on the second that backed up the Irish 27 yards from the endzone.

Greeneview had marched down the field on its opening possesion for an early lead. A 28-yard quarterback keeper by junior Cole Dehaven saw him elude three defenders, sneaking just inside the pylon for a 7-0 lead. The Rams would take that advantage into the half.

Dehaven led the team with 149 rushing yards and touchdown.

Junior Carter Williams had 66 yards on the ground, including a touchdown in the third quarter. Senior Craig Finley scored with just under three minutes to go in the game as rain began to pour down to seal the win.

Haines has been preaching “tunnel vision” to the kids, both in a single play and game mentality and believes they have responded well.

“I think the kids have already bought into it when or lose,” Haines said. “They’ve done a great job coming out every week to practice and continuing to learn. We thought the learning curve for this team, especially with a few new coaches need to stay focused early on and they have stayed locked into that message and I’m proud of them.”

Greeneview, Catholic Central and Greenon entered the final three weeks of the season in a three-way tie for first-place with a round robin still to be played between the three of them.

With Greenon and Greeneview both defeating the Irish now, a final home game for the Rams hosting Greenon is all that is left to try and win the OHC South Division next week on Senior Night.

Celebrating with teammates after a big hit is Greeneview junior Jarrod Mays (34). The Rams defeated Springfield Catholic Central 21-7. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0094crop-1.jpg Celebrating with teammates after a big hit is Greeneview junior Jarrod Mays (34). The Rams defeated Springfield Catholic Central 21-7. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview sophomore Jeff Daniels (36) doesn’t let the ball carrier get away on a key stop late in the first-half. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0199crop-1.jpg Greeneview sophomore Jeff Daniels (36) doesn’t let the ball carrier get away on a key stop late in the first-half. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview junior Rylan Hurst (33) grabs hold of the shifty Catholic Central quarterback and makes sure he doesn’t get away. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0152crop-1.jpg Greeneview junior Rylan Hurst (33) grabs hold of the shifty Catholic Central quarterback and makes sure he doesn’t get away. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Unable to break up a Catholic Central pass attempt is Greeneview freshman Tigabu Upchurch (22), but the receiver was unable to stay inbounds with his leap. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0222crop-1.jpg Unable to break up a Catholic Central pass attempt is Greeneview freshman Tigabu Upchurch (22), but the receiver was unable to stay inbounds with his leap. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Greeneview junior Cole Dehaven (3) keeps his balance and just gets inside the pylon for the game’s opening touchdown on Friday against Catholic Central. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0076crop-1.jpg Greeneview junior Cole Dehaven (3) keeps his balance and just gets inside the pylon for the game’s opening touchdown on Friday against Catholic Central. Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Going up high to catch the bubble pass is junior William Reichley (17). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0362crop-1.jpg Going up high to catch the bubble pass is junior William Reichley (17). Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Making the defender miss and gaining extra yardage on this run is junior Carter Williams (4). https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2021/10/web1_CMYKDSC_0358crop-1.jpg Making the defender miss and gaining extra yardage on this run is junior Carter Williams (4). Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News

Defense seizes another win in OHC play

By Steven Wright swright@aimmediamidwest.com

Week 9 Greene County scores Northmont 40, Beavercreek 0 Bellbrook 42, Monroe 10 Alter 42, Carroll 0 Cedarville 13, Southeastern 9 Tippecanoe 45, Fairborn 3 (Thur.) Greeneview 21, Catholic Central 7 Xenia 22, West Carrollton 7

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.

