Bradley, Bucs feeling good after win over Stebbins

RIVERSIDE — After singling to reach base for the fourth time Tuesday, Megan Bradley made quite the statement.

“Ooh, that felt good,” the Xenia sophomore said.

She was talking about that particular hit, but it applied to her overall effort against Stebbins in a Miami Valley League softball game. In addition to the single, Bradley tripled (her first extra-base hit this season), walked, stole five bases, and scored three runs in Xenia’s 5-2 win. One of her runs came when she swiftly dashed home on an errant throw from the catcher back to the pitcher.

“I had a blast,” Bradley said. “It was pretty fun. I had a good attitude.”

She also reached on a fielder’s choice and scored the game’s first run.

“She wore out third base,” Coach John Miner said. “She’s having a heck of a season.”

Mainly a leadoff hitter, Miner had Bradley hit third Tuesday and it paid off.

“I rolled the dice and did a pretty good job with her,” Miner said.

Sophomore pitcher Kynnydy Lewis picked up her seventh win, allowing just the two runs and pitching out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh. She also singled and scored a run while hitting the ball hard each time.

Lewis had some great defense behind her, especially from senior Ciera Lloyd who made a nice running catch in left field. Lloyd also smashed one to center that would have cleared the fence by plenty had it not been for a strong prevailing wind blowing in and from right to left.

Freshman catcher Dakota Wagner scored Xenia’s other run after singling and eventually darting home on a wild pitch. Sophomore Tori McPherson (2) and junior Makyna Carr also had hits for the 8-11 Bucs. McPherson also had an RBI, as did junior Jayden Clark.

At 4-9 in the MVL, Xenia is in the conversation for a Valley Division title. The Bucs were just three games behind first-place Sidney, pending the Yellow Jackets’ outcome with West Carrollton Tuesday.

“We’re still in the hunt,” Miner said, adding that Xenia has had the lead in every game but one.

With only two seniors on the roster and no season last spring, the Bucs didn’t have a chance to play together much.

“The COVID took its toll on some people,” Miner said, adding that his team had to get up to speed “really really quick.”

“As a young team, we have to put it all together,” he said.

That will make everyone feel good.

Photos by Grace Wilson | Greene County News Xenia sophomore Megan Bradley dives back into first base during Xenia's 5-2 win over Stebbins. Bradley was two for three with a walk, five stolen bases, and three runs scored. Sophomore pitcher Kynnydy Lewis picked up her seventh win, allowing just two runs and a couple hits. Xenia junior Logan Harlow picks out her pitch and makes solid contact. In addition to making this nice play in the field, Xenia sophomore shortstop Tori McPherson had two hits and an RBI.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

