WSU women’s coach leaving for Memphis

FAIRBORN — Wright State women’s basketball coach Katrina Merriweather has been hired as the Memphis women’s basketball coach, the Daily Memphian is reporting.

Merriweather, who took over the Raiders program in April 2016, is a three-time Horizon League coach of the year. The Raiders finished 19-8 overall this past season, were Horizon League regular season and tournament champions, and history makers after winning their first NCAA Tournament game in program history when they defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas in the opening round.

A former assistant at Purdue, UIC and Cincinnati, Merriweather joined the Wright State women’s basketball coaching staff as an assistant in September 2010.

Teaming with then-head coach Mike Bradbury, the Raiders reached new heights in 2010-11 as WSU played in its first Division I post-season tournament with two games in the Women’s Basketball Invitational and secured the program’s first 20-win season in Division I. Merriweather served as the recruiting coordinator from 2012-2016 and was responsible for coaching and mentoring the wing players. She served as the Compliance liaison.