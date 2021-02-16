Raider frosh honored again

FAIRBORN — Wright State women’s basketball player Emani Jefferson has been named the Horizon League’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Monday.

Jefferson led the Raiders to a weekend sweep of Northern Kentucky on the road, averaging 17.5 points, four rebounds, and 2.5 steals. Jefferson opened the weekend with a career-high 18 points, going 7-for-11 from the field and 2-for-5 from three in Friday’s win. She also had four rebounds and two steals.

Jefferson scored a team-high 17 points Saturday and added four rebounds, two blocks and three steals. The North Port, Fla., native didn’t miss a field goal.

The Raiders are 15-5 overall, and 15-3 in the Horizon League. They would be the No. 1 seed if the conference tournament began today. Wright State will host Green Bay for 2 p.m. games Friday and Saturday to wrap up the regular season.