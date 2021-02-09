Legacy second at D-III state duals

XENIA —Legacy Christian Academy’s wrestling team was the runner-up at the recently held Division III state duals at Versailles.

Legacy was seeded second and beat No. 7 Barnesville, 40-30, and No. 3 Delta, 42-29, before losing to No. 1 Milan Edison, 42-27. The Knights forfeited matches at several weight classes due to not having a wrestler at that weight.

Individually, all Legacy wrestlers won at least two matches.

Dillon Campbell (113), Brayden Brown (126), Camron Lacure (132), Gavin Brown (145), Ethan Cooper (152), and Nick Alvarez (170 and 182) were 3-0.

Campbell recorded a 16-0 technical fall, a pin in 50 seconds, and a pin in 16 seconds. Brown had an 8-4 decision, a pin in 4:49, and a forfeit. Lacure had a pin in 1:15, an 11-2 major decision, and a 7-2 decision. Brown had pins in 41 seconds, 54 seconds, and 1:31. Cooper had a 21-6 technical fall, a 7-2 decision, and a 10-6 decision. Alvarez had a 16-1 technical fall and a pin in 3:19 at 170, and a 6-0 decision at 182 in the finals.

Eli Campbell (106), Logan Attisano (120), and Boede Campbell (138) were 2-1. Eli Campbell had a 4-2 overtime win, and a 16-0 technical fall. He lost, 4-2 in the final match.

Attisano had an 11-1 major decision and a 7-3 decision. He lost, 7-6, in the finals.

Boede Campbell had a 6-2 decision and a 10-8 overtime win before being pinned in 1:12 in the finals.