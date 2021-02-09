Tourney seeding goes well for some local teams

XENIA — Cedarville and Legacy Christian Academy received favorable draws in the upcoming boys sectional basketball tournament.

The Indians (14-1 at the time of the draw) are seeded second in the Division IV Troy sectional and will play No. 12 Miami Valley (0-9) in the Troy 2 bracket at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20.

Legacy Christian (16-4) is the No. 4 seed and plays No. 6 Emmanuel Christian (9-10) in the Troy 1 bracket at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. The two teams split their regular-season meetings, each winning at home.

Yellow Springs (6-11) is the no. 11 seed in Troy and will play the winner of No. 3 Springfield Catholic (13-4) and No. 8 Tri-County North (4-16) in the Troy 2 bracket at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Beavercreek is No. 14 in the Division I Dayton sectional and will play No. 9 Sidney (9-7) in the Dayton 3 bracket at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Butler High School.

Xenia (7-9) is No. 15 and will play No. 10 Fairmont (3-6) in the Dayton 2 bracket at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at Centerville High School.

Fairborn (5-12) is No. 19 and will play No. 1 Centerville (14-3) in the Dayton 3 bracket at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Butler.

Carroll (7-9) is seeded seventh in the Division II Dayton sectional and plays No. 10 Thurgood Marshall (5-4) in the Dayton 1 bracket at 8 pm. Saturday, Feb. 20 at Springfield High School.

Bellbrook (7-10) is the No. 14 seed in Dayton and plays No. 15 Graham (10-8) in the Dayton 1 bracket at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19 at Springfield High School.

Greeneview (13-4) is the No. 5 seed in the Division III Cincinnati sectional and plays No. 9 Finneytown (5-10) in the Cincinnati 4 bracket at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24 at Princeton High School.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

