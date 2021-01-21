Legacy wins twice at tri-meet

XENIA — The Legacy Christian Academy wrestling team posted a pair of wins in a tri-meet with Troy Christian and Mechanicsburg Wednesday.

Nine weight classes were contested in each dual meet. Legacy beat Troy Christian, 37-9, and Mechanicsburg, 43-30.

In the match against Troy Christian, wins came from Eli Campbell (106), Logan Attisano (120), Brayden Brown (126), Camron Lacure (132), Gavin Brown (152), and Ethan Cooper (160). Attisano beat Jason Shaffer, who is ranked No. 3 in Ohio, 3-0; Brown beat Troy Kennedy, No. 7 in Ohio, 7-5; and Cooper beat Austin Awan, No. 6 in Ohio, 4-2. Lacure and Gavin Brown had wins by pin. Forfeit wins came from Dillon Campbell (113), and Boede Campbell (138).

In the Mechanicsburg match, wins came from Eli Campbell (106), Attisano (120), Braden Brown (126), Lacure (132), Boede Campbell (138), Gavin Brown (145), Cooper (160), and Nick Alvarez (170). Braden Brown beat Trey Allen, who was No. 1 in the state. Pins came from Eli Campbell, Attisano, and Cooper. Lacure posted a 14-6 major decision. A forfeit win came from Dillon Campbell (113)