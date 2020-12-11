Eagles beat the other Eagles

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News
Bellbrook senior Bailey Zerby dominated Senior Night Thursday, scoring a game-high 20 points in a 62-48 win over Eaton. Pictured, Zerby (23) grabs the ball while teammate Mallory Gedeon (5) tries to make a play as well. Dreann Pryce scored 11 points, and Ashley Frantz and Alayna Meyer 10 each. Bellbrook is 3-1 this season. The Eagles play Valley View at home on Saturday.
Mallory Gedeon goes up for two against Eaton Thursday.
Bellbrook’s Kelley Griffin drives around an Eaton player.
Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Bellbrook senior Bailey Zerby dominated Senior Night Thursday, scoring a game-high 20 points in a 62-48 win over Eaton. Pictured, Zerby (23) grabs the ball while teammate Mallory Gedeon (5) tries to make a play as well. Dreann Pryce scored 11 points, and Ashley Frantz and Alayna Meyer 10 each. Bellbrook is 3-1 this season. The Eagles play Valley View at home on Saturday.
Mallory Gedeon goes up for two against Eaton Thursday.
Bellbrook’s Kelley Griffin drives around an Eaton player.