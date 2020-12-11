Eagles beat the other Eagles

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News

Bellbrook senior Bailey Zerby dominated Senior Night Thursday, scoring a game-high 20 points in a 62-48 win over Eaton. Pictured, Zerby (23) grabs the ball while teammate Mallory Gedeon (5) tries to make a play as well. Dreann Pryce scored 11 points, and Ashley Frantz and Alayna Meyer 10 each. Bellbrook is 3-1 this season. The Eagles play Valley View at home on Saturday.

Mallory Gedeon goes up for two against Eaton Thursday.

Bellbrook’s Kelley Griffin drives around an Eaton player.