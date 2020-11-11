Area schools compete at state XC meet

COLUMBUS — Area teams traveled to Columbus over the weekend for the OHSAA state cross country tournament at Fortress Obetz Stadium.

In Division III, the Cedarville boys team came in seventh place, led by Ethan Wallis, who was eighth in 16:05.7. Teammate Trent Koning was 46th in 16:46.8, Caleb Sultan 77th in 17:08.9, Payton Herron 97th in 17:22.4, and Drew Mason 126th in 17:42. Isaac Wallis (137th in 17:57.5), and Ben Ormsbee (150th in 18:15.2) also ran for Cedarville. East Canton won with 126 points. Cedarville had 216.

For the Cedarville girls, Elly Coe was 26th in 19:33.

The Carroll boys were eighth in D-II with 225 points. Kevin Agnew was fourth in 15:54.3, followed by Jack Agnew, 32nd in 16:37.2, Drew Maxwell 92nd in 17:23.4, Logan Arnold 96th in 17:28.1, and Seth Tivakaran 102nd in 17:33.7. Hayden Everding, 148th in 18:39.4, and Nathan Schiffler, 156th in 18:54.1 also ran for the Patriots. Woodbridge won with 113 points.

In D-I, the Beavercreek boys (143) were third behind champ Lakota West (73), and St. Xavier (75). Connor Ewert led the pack for the Beavers, finishing fifth in 15:38.9. Keegan Souhan was 15th place in 15:53.5, Andrew Radford 65th in 16:34.6, Ryan Massie 66th in 16:35.2, and Nathan Massie 88th in 16:46.8. Ethan Johnson was 113th in 17:02.7, and Tyler Fecher 150th in 17:34 for the Beavers.

Bellbrook’s Takumi Ford ran solo for his team in D-I, and came in third place in 15:32.3.

The Beavercreek girls team came in eighth place overall with 241 points. The Beavers tied with Lakota East but won the tiebreaker based on the sixth runner, Abby Roberts, who finished nine places ahead of Lakota East’s No. 6. Juliann Williams was third in 18:04 to lead the Beavers. Grace Dailey was 64th in 19:28, Audrey Fecher 91st in 19:50.1, Samantha Thomas 98th in 20:04.2, and Megan Nowe 100th 20:04.7. Roberts was 109th in 20:13.1, and Jamie Confer 126thin 20:29.9. Centerville won with 128 points.

Tyler Fecher of Beavercreek during the Boys’ Division I race. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_StateXC1.jpg Tyler Fecher of Beavercreek during the Boys’ Division I race. Takumi Ford of Bellbrook finished third individually in Division I with a time of 15:32. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_StateXC2.jpg Takumi Ford of Bellbrook finished third individually in Division I with a time of 15:32. Beavercreek’s Keegan Souhan runs during the Division-I boys race. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_StateXC3.jpg Beavercreek’s Keegan Souhan runs during the Division-I boys race. Beavercreek’s Nathan Massie keeps up with the pack. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_StateXC4.jpg Beavercreek’s Nathan Massie keeps up with the pack. Beavercreek’s Grace Dailey (right) is runs stride-for-stride with another runner. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_StateXC5.jpg Beavercreek’s Grace Dailey (right) is runs stride-for-stride with another runner. Juliann Williams of Beavercreek (orange shorts) placed third individually in Division I with a time of 18:04. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/11/web1_StateXC6.jpg Juliann Williams of Beavercreek (orange shorts) placed third individually in Division I with a time of 18:04.

By London Bishop lbishop@aimmediamidwest.com

