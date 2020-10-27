Ford, Ewert battle in D-I CC

CEDARVILLE — If the Division-I district cross country race was any indication, Saturday’s regional in Troy should have one of the most exciting finishes.

Beavercreek’s boys literally ran away with the team title with 41 points to Centerville’s 83. But it was the individual race that caught everyone’s attention. Bellbrook’s Takumi Ford and Beavercreek’s Connor Ewert battled throughout the race at Cedarville University before Ford edged Ewert by 1.3 seconds. Ford won in 15:35.6, with Ewert finishing in 15:36.8.

Springboro (87) and Bellbrook (122) joined the Beavers and Elks as regional-qualifying teams from the B race. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each division ran two races for boys and girls, with a varying number of teams and individuals advancing to the regional. Lebanon, Tippecanoe, Northmont, Fairmont, and Troy qualified from the A race.

For Beavercreek, Keegan Souhan was sixth in 16:22.9; Ryan Massie was seventh in 16:23.8; Andrew Radford was ninth in 16:46.7; and Nathan Massie was 17th in 17:09.5.

Alex Crane was 14th in 17:01.5 for Bellbrook, followed by Zach Shore, 25th in 17:28.6; Mikuya Ford, 38th in 18:01.2; and Isaac Lefeld, 44th in 18:12.6.

In the girls D-I races, Lebanon (32), Centerville (42), Beavercreek (54), and Fairmont (122) qualified from the A race, while Springboro (39), Talawanda (55), and Bellbrook (76), qualified from the B race.

Beavercreek was led by Juliann Williams, who was second in 18:26.1. Grace Daily was ninth in 19:50.5; Samantha Thomas was 12th in 20:00.5; Megan Nowe was 15th in 20:10.0; and Abby Roberts was 16th in 20:26.2.

Bellbrook’s Avarie Faulkner was sixth in the B race in 19:58.1, followed by Emily Crane, who was seventh in 20:08.3. Emily Pelfrey was 15th in 20:29.9; Madison Bretland was 22nd in 21:17.2; and Fiona Lin was 26th in 21:31.3

Carroll’s boys won the Division-II A race with 30 points, followed by West Liberty-Salem, Eaton (90), and Springfield Shawnee (126). Waynesville (24), Oakwood (56), and Bethel (88) qualified in the B race.

Kevin Agnew was second in 15:54.4 for Carroll, followed by Jack Agnew, fourth 16:50.3; Drew Maxwell, fifth 16:58.6; Logan Arnold, ninth in 17:14.1; and Seth Tivakaran 10th in 17:23.

Carroll’s girls were third in the D-II B race with 71 points. Oakwood won with 25, followed by Eaton with 49. Waynesville (27), Tippecanoe (59), Northwestern (123), and Indian Lake (138) qualified in the A race.

Carroll’s Grace Braun was eighth in 20:13.7, followed by Maggie Poor, ninth in 20:21.5; Sarah Ochs, 14th in 20:53; Sophie Mock, 17th in 21:45; and Nataly Duenas-Diaz, 23rd in 21:59.4.

Ethan Wallis led Cedarville’s boys to the Division-III A race title, winning in 15:51. Cedarville had 27 points, followed by Fort Loramie (46), Covington (79), and Russia (85). Anna (43), Botkins (45), Arcanum (127), and Houston (131), qualified in the B race. Legacy Christian just missed qualifying with 133 and ran without one of its top runners, Josiah Harding, who suffered a leg injury while trying to keep teammate Margaret Kensinger from a dog attack.

Cedarville’s Payton Herron was fourth in 17:05.4, followed by Caleb Sultan, sixth in 17:22.2; Drew Mason, seventh in 17:26.9; and Trent Koning, ninth in 17:39.

Legacy’s Jonathan Meritt (14th in 17:44.9) and Ben Rodriguez (15th in 17:45.5) qualified for the regional as individuals. Josh Hamilton ran 23rd in 18:06.6, while Tommy Michael was 30th in 18:33.1; and Caden Nelson 53rd in 19:45.8.

Cedarville’s girls finished third in the D-III girls B race with 87 points. Fort Loramie (26) was first, and Botkins (67) was second. West Liberty-Salem won the A race with 25 points, followed by Versailles (50), Anna (86), and Russia (97).

Elly Coe finished third in 19:34,9, followed by Aleena Cook, who was 17th in 21:34.4; Abigail Shephard, who was 22nd in 21:55.1; Rachel Tarwater, who was 25th in 22:06.7; and Anna Mark, who was 26th in 22:10.3.

Kensinger ran 11th in 20:37.1 to advance to Troy as an individual in the A race, and Yellow Springs runner Cheyan Sundell-Turner ran seventh in the B race in 20:29.4.

Photos by Chris Greene | Greene County News Bellbrook’s Takumi Ford is on his way to a Division-I district cross country championship. Beavercreek’s Connor Ewert finished second, a little more than a second behind. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_Div.1-Boys-B-Takumi-Ford-Bellbrook-15.35.5-1-.jpg Photos by Chris Greene | Greene County News Bellbrook’s Takumi Ford is on his way to a Division-I district cross country championship. Beavercreek’s Connor Ewert finished second, a little more than a second behind. Cedarville’s Ethan Wallis won a D-III boys race, and helped his team win the team title. https://www.fairborndailyherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/50/2020/10/web1_Div.3-Boys-A-Ethan-Wallis-Cedarville-15.51.0-1-.jpg Cedarville’s Ethan Wallis won a D-III boys race, and helped his team win the team title.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

