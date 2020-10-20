‘Creek boys crush GWOC field

XENIA — The Greater Western Ohio Conference boys cross country championship turned into the Beavercreek Showcase Saturday.

The Beavers set a league record with 21 points — first, second, fourth, fifth, and ninth — to easily outrun Centerville (81) and Northmont (82).

Connor Ewert won in 15:54.7, followed by Keegan Souhan in 16:19.6. Ryan Massie (16:27.5) was fourth, Andrew Radford (PR in 16:34.3) was fifth, and Nathan Massie (16:56) was ninth. Ewert, Souhan, Ryan Massie and Radford were first team All-GWOC, while Nathan Massie was second team All-GWOC. Ethan Johnson ran 15th in 17:12.3 and Tyler Fecher ran 17th in 17:16.9 and would have been among the top five on every other team in the race.

That’s some serious depth.

The Beavercreek girls won their race with 32 points, edging Centerville by three points. Beavercreek placed first, fifth, seventh, eighth, and 11th.

Juliann Williams won in 18:30.8, while Grace Dailey was fifth in 19:37.8, Audrey Fecher was seventh in 19:46.2, Megan Nowe was eighth in 19:47.1, and Jamie Confer was 11th in 20:03.5. Samantha Thomas was 14th in 20:16.4 and Abby Roderer was 16th in 20:29.4, which would have placed them in the top five on every other team but Centerville.

More depth.

Greater Catholic League Co-Ed

Carroll’s boys continued their dominance of the GCL, winning their 10th straight championship and 14th in the last 15 seasons.

Carroll posted a score of 38, easily out-running McNicholas (55), and Badin (60).

Kevin Agnew won the race in 16:14.40 and was the GCL runner of the year for the second straight year. Jack Agnew finished fifth in 16:56.73 and was also first team All-GCL. Logan Arnold (eighth in 17:13.64) and Seth Tivakaran (ninth in 17:24.95) were second team All-GCL, while Nathan Schiffler (15th in 17:52.19) and Hayden Everding (17th in 17:55.70) were third team All-GCL.

The girls won for the third year in a row, totalling 51 points to beat Badin and Fenwick, who had 68 points each. Grace Braun was fourth in 20:11.76 and was joined on the first team All-GCL by Maggie Poor, who was seventh in 20:55.05.

Sarah Ochs, who participated in the district golf tournament last week, was 11th in 21:36.48 and Nataly Duenas-Diaz was 12th in 21:41.98. Both were second team All-GCL. On the third team All-GCL were Madi Werner (17th in 22:09.58), Sophie Mock (19th in 22:14.18), and Trinity Raber (21st in 22:30.68).

Coach John Agnew was the boys and girls coach of the year. The Patriot reserve teams also won the GLC titles.

Southwestern Buckeye League

Bellbrook’s boys won the SWBL Southwestern Division for the second straight season, posting 48 points. Takumi Ford was the overall champ in 15:33.60, his second straight individual championship, while Alex Crane was fourth in 17:01.90.

The Bellbrook girls were third in the Southwestern Division with 64 points. Oakwood won with 43. Emily Crane was sixth in 19:45.10, while Avarie Faulkner was ninth in 20:10.90.

Metro Buckeye Conference

Legacy Christian Academy won the boys race in a fairly dominating fashion, placing all five in the top 10 for 26 points. Dayton Christian was second with 39 points. Yellow Springs was fourth with 110.

Legacy’s Jonathon Merritt was third overall in 17:35.4, followed by Ben Rodriguez (fourth in 17:51.5), Josh Hamilton (sixth in 18:08.6), Tommy Michael (eighth in 18:26.1), and Joey Harding (ninth in 18:48.2).

For Yellow Springs, Krishan Miller was 14th in 19:21.6, followed by Joseph Anderson (17th in 19:56), Gideon Naziri (25th in 21:07), Jack Horvath (36th in 22:18), and Maddox Flatt (37th in 22:20.6).

The Legacy girls were third with 60 points, placing all five runners in the top 20. Margaret Kensinger was fourth in 20:58.1, while Layne Burke was 11th in 24:22.6 and Caroline Kensinger was 15th in 25:13.19. Maddy Merrit (26:06.5) and Kaitlyn Crawford (26:18.7) were 19th and 20th respectively.

Cheyan Sundell-Turner of Yellow Springs was the individual winner in 20:22.7.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.

