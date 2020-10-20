COVID cancels ‘Creek post-season

BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek’s volleyball season has come to an abrupt ending due to COVID-19.

According to Athletic Director Brad Pompos, school officials were notified late Friday that a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19, causing 16 players to be quarantined. Over the weekend, coaches and school administrators were informed of additional positive cases among volleyball players already on quarantine and then on Monday they were notified of other symptomatic players awaiting testing.

“After consultation with our Premier Health partners: given these additional cases, adjusted quarantine timelines for some of the volleyball team (taking them through three rounds of the tournament) and the overall safety of all of those involved, the school administration has made the decision to finalize the varsity volleyball season,” Pompos said.

The additional positive tests created 43 additional quarantines of non-volleyball players based on school interactions last Friday (per the guidelines/timelines required of the school by health departments) and the additional testing may result in more non-volleyball quarantines due to interactions in classrooms, during lunch, and on the bus to and from school, Pompos said.

Of the 43 currently quarantined, 16 are involved in fall extracurricular activities including cross country, football, girls soccer, tennis, cheerleading, sports medicine, and marching band and color guard.

Due to privacy laws, the district can’t identify the names of those who tested positive or are on quarantine.

The volleyball team was seeded third overall and was coming off an 18-3 regular season, Greater Western Ohio Conference championship, two wins over Centerville and one over Springboro, perennial league powers.

“It is unfortunate that we will not be able to participate in the OHSAA postseason tournament but the varsity team has much to be proud of … ” Pompos said. “And The JV and JV-B teams showed promising seasons for future success.”

As a result of Beavercreek dropping out of the tournament, the first-round game between No. 11 Northmont and No. 12 Fairborn was moved to Saturday, with the winner advancing to the sectional final.

