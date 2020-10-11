Cedarville kicks off playoffs with win

CEDARVILLE — The OHSAA football playoffs have officially begun, and so far, things are looking great for the Cedarville Indians.

In their first playoff game since 2013 and first home playoff game since 2001, Cedarville overcame a slow start and beat Mississinawa Valley, 35-6, in a Division VII, Region 28 game.

Throughout the first quarter, the Blackhawks and the Indians were evenly matched. The first quarter ended with no score on either side. However, with seconds left, senior quarterback Hunter Baldwin kept the ball himself for a huge gain, putting the Indians in the red zone. The second quarter began with Baldwin throwing a touchdown pass to junior Max Pollander.

The Blackhawks long second-quarter drive ended in a fourth down incomplete pass in the end zone, putting the ball in Cedarville’s hands. With three minutes remaining in the half, senior Kane Odon ran for about 30 yards, landing another Cedarville touchdown.

At the two minute mark, the Blackhawks did the same thing again, turning over the ball to Cedarville at its own 49 yard line. Cedarville spent all three of its time outs on this drive, and with two seconds remaining in the half, Baldwin connected once again with Pollander in the right corner of the end zone.

At the half, Cedarville led 21-0.

Entering the third quarter, Cedarville wasted no time scoring again. After returning the kickoff, Cedarville exploded with a huge gain. Odon was run out of bounds at the oneand then carried it into the end zone on the next play.

At the seven-minute Mark, the Blackhawks put themselves on the board on a run by sophomore Pierce Daniels. Daniels attempted the carry for a two-point conversion, but was stopped by a host of Cedarville players.

Cedarville intercepted two Blackhawks passes, one at five minutes, and one with a minute remaining.

With a little over six minutes left in the game, Baldwin threw a beautiful 18-yard pass to freshman Tyler Cross in the end zone. Rounding out the fourth quarter, Cedarville locked Mississinawa Valley out of the end zone for the remainder of the match.

Cedarville moves forward in the tournament bracket, and will play perennial state power Marion Local next week.

Photos by Barb Slone | Greene County News Cedarville's Hunter Baldwin carries the ball while Kane Odon throws a key block during first half playoff action Friday. Here come the Indians! A cadre of Cedarville defensive players, including Austin Hall (10) bring down a Mississinawa Valley runner.

By London Bishop

