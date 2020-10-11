Osterholt sets Carroll scoring record

RIVERSIDE — Carroll High School senior Conner Osterholt became the school’s all-time leading scorer Oct. 8.

Osterholt scored goals 86 and 87 of his Carroll career in a 5-1 win over Chaminade-Julienne to break the 18-year record of Alex Van Der Sluijs, class of 2003 and current Wilmington College men’s soccer head coach).

Osterholt’s twin brother, Brandon, assisted on the record-tying goal and the record-setting goal came on a penalty kick.

Osterholt scored five goals in five games as a freshman and then scored 21 in 18 games as a sophomore and 30 in 17 games last season.

With two regular season games and the tournament still to go, Osterholt has 32 goals this year, four away from matching Van Der Sluijs’ single season record of 36.

He has scored at least one goal in every game but two this season for the 11-2 Pats. He scored five in back-to-back games against McNicholas and Lebanon Sept. 29 and Oct. 6 and has scored four goals twice.

In addition to leading the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed in goals, he is the leading scorer with 68 points.

Also, Coach Scott Molfenter is five wins away from 500 for his career which includes time at Milton-Union and Carroll.