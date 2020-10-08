FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Taylor Ewert was named SEC freshman of the week in women’s cross country, the conference announced Tuesday.

Placing fourth in the Gans Creek Classic hosted by the University of Missouri, the Beavercreek native posted a time of 20:15.1 in her first 6,000-meter race and was the top-finishing freshman in the field.

Ewert’s time leads the nation among freshmen by 10 seconds over Razorback teammate Corie Smith, who clocked 20:25.1 to place sixth in Missouri. Ewert, who was a co-runner of the week after winning the SEC Preview meet in September, has produced the leading time by a freshman so far this season in both the 5,000 (16:53.7) and 6,000.

“Taylor Ewert and Corie Smith really had great races at Missouri in the Gans Creek Classic on a very challenging course,” said head coach Lance Harter. “They both are very mature beyond their years. Taylor is a proven high school superstar and has done some great things. She’s taken that experience and knowledge to merge right into the collegiate rankings quite comfortably. She is a very confident racer, and an individual that has an incredibly bright future because we’re just touching the tip of the iceberg as far as her talents go.”

Comparing times over the past dozen years, Ewert ranks third among Razorback freshmen, trailing Katrina Robinson (19:55.3 in 2018) and Devin Clark (20:07.3 in 2015).

Among times by SEC freshmen over the past 12 seasons, Ewert ranks seventh and still has a couple more racing opportunities this month. The Arturo Barrios Invitational, hosted by Texas A&M is Saturday, Oct. 17; and the SEC championships — hosted by LSU — are Friday Oct. 30