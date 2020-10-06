Fairborn cruising toward playoffs

XENIA — Fairborn ran all over the Butler Aviators Friday and won, 39-0, to end the regular season 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Miami Valley League Valley Division.

Fairborn ran 58 times for 286 yards, averaging nearly five yards per carry, in posting 351 total yards. Defensively, Fairborn held Butler to 142 total yards, just 19 on the ground. The Aviators also had four turnovers compared to none for Fairborn.

QB Patrick Parrish completed six of 10 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also ran seven times for 34 yards and a TD. Lamar Collins led Fairborn with 127 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Hunter Warner ran 25 times for 84 yards. Dwight Lewis had three catches for 25 yards, while Warner had a 4-yard TD catch.

Caelan Bush returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and Noah Johnson and Dominique Johnson each scored on 3-yard runs in the fourth quarter.

Jamison Anderson and Bush each had six tackles, while Lewis and Cam Hamilton had five each.

After a two-week layoff due to coronavirus contact tracing, the Skyhawks are cruising heading into its first playoff appearance, hosting Cincinnati Withrow at 7 p.m. Friday.

Bellbrook 48, Oakwood 0

The Golden Eagles completed a golden regular season, finishing undefeated and ranked second in Ohio in Division III. Bellbrook only threw the ball four times but didn’t need to do much more than that after rushing for 346 yards. Ashton Ault ran six times for 103 yards, Jonah Atchison eight times for 85 yards, and Seth Borondy seven times for 55 yards to lead the Golden Eagles.

Atchison, Ault, Elijah Brooks, Ethan Fryman, Carson Labensky, and Alex Westbrook had rushing touchdowns. Taylor Jordan caught a touchdown pass.

Top-seeded Bellbrook has a bye in the Division III Region 12 bracket and will play the winner of the Chaminade-Julienne-Cincinnati Northwest game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16.

Tippecanoe 14, Xenia 13

Yards were hard to come by as both teams played solid defense. Tipp totalled 190, while Xenia had 168. The teams combined for 65 passing yards, 25 from Xenia.

The run game dominated the offenses as the Red Devils ran for 152 yards and Xenia 143.

Tremell Wright ran 18 times for 95 yards and a school-record 96 yard-TD run. Ramon Browder fan five times for 38 yards and one TD.

Austin Penewit caught three passes from Wright for 25 yards.

Zack Gaither had 19 tackles, while Jamell Smith had 17, Ryon Foubert 16, Isaiah Hoyt 11 and Isaiah Goodrum 12.

Xenia, which ended its regular season 1-5 overall and 0-3 in the Miami Valley League Valley Division, is seeded 17th in the D-II Region 12 bracket and visits No. 16 Tecumseh at 7 p.m. Friday.

Carroll 35, Fenwick 21

The Patriots end the regular season 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed. Carroll led, 21-7, at halftime and 35-7 after three quarters before the Falcons made the game closer than it was.

Ryan Chapman completed nine of 16 passes for 63 yards and a TD and also ran five times for 55 yards and two TDS, while Sam Severt completed one of two passes for 31 yards and a score. Severt also caught five passes for 24 yards. Ethan Braun and Eion Jankowski had touchdown catches of 20 and 31 yard respectively.

Fanuel Uwishimwe ran 20 times for 194 yards and a touchdown to account for most of Carroll’s 233 rushing yards.

Andy Walker had 16 tackles, while Severt, Braun and Gage Plassenthal each had 10.

The 19th seeded Patriots are at No. 14 Celina in the Division III Region 12 playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

Southeastern 41, Cedarville 26

The Indians end the regular season 1-5overall and 1-4 in the OHC South, but they received the 16th seed in the D-VII Region 28 bracket and will host N.o 17 Mississinawa Valley at 7 p.m. Friday.

Hunter Baldwin completed six of 11 passes for 135 yards and two touchdowns, while running for another. Kane Odon ran nine times for 80 yards and a score. Tyler Cross had two catches for 10 yards and two TDs.

Baldwin led the defense with 16 tackles, while Hunter Danik added 10.

Springfield 76, Beavercreek 0

The Beavers ended the regular season 0-6 after a home loss to the Wildcats. Beavercreek had -8 total yards, three rushing and -11 passing. Adison Culpepper ran 18 times for 25 yards, but four other runners had negative totals.

The Beavers are at No. 1 seed Dublin Coffman in the Division I Region II playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.

By Scott Halasz shalasz@aimmediamidwest.com

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-457.

