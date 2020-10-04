Late score costs Rams OHC title

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview came up a point short in its bid for an Ohio Heritage Conference South Division South title Friday.

Visiting Greenon scored a go-ahead touchdown with 5:59 left in the game and left Don Nock field with a 21-20 win and the division title. The Knights finish the regular season 5-1 overall and 5-0 in the OHC, while Greeneview ends 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the South Division with a week off before its first playoff game.

The Rams struck first, scoring on a Jayden DeHaven 75-yard run midway through the first quarter. The PAT was no good, giving Greeneview a 6-0 lead. Greenon took a 7-6 lead with 6:50 left in the second quarter on a 14-yard touchdown pass, but the Rams came back quickly, scoring 14 seconds later on an 80-yard pass from Cole DeHaven to Craig Finley. The PAT made it 13-7 Rams.

Cole DeHaven found Caleb Allen for a 58-yard score with 18 seconds left in the half, and the Rams were rolling, 20-7, at halftime.

Greenon made it 20-14 early in the fourth quarter on a 19-yard touchdown pass, and then went ahead for good about five minutes later.

Cole DeHaven completed three of seven passes for 146 yards and the aforementioned TDs. Jayden DeHaven ran six times for 138 yards and a TD. Finley had one catch for the long TD, and Allen had two catches for 66 yards and one score.

Jarrod Mays led the Greeneview defense with nine tackles, while Andrew Hackney added eight.

Greenon ran 74 plays compared to Greeneview’s 26, partially because of the quick scores by the Rams. According to the stats, the Rams had the ball for 11:57, while Greenon had it for 35:47.